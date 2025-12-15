EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Rips Taylor Swift's Relationships With Men and Claims It Shows Her 'Pattern of Abuse'... as Right-Wing Mouthpiece Calls Out Latest Pop Star
Dec. 15 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has accused Taylor Swift of what she deems as her "pattern of abuse," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her new book, Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don't Need Fake Feminism, Owens spends a bit of time addressing her feelings on the All Too Well songstress.
Calvin Harris' Issue With Taylor Swift Exposed
Owens tackles Swift's relationship with Calvin Harris and how, after they split, it was leaked to the press that Swift allegedly contributed vocals to Harris' hit song with Rihanna This Is What You Came For. She reportedly didn't receive credit for her part in the song.
"For Calvin, it was obvious who had leaked the information to the press," Owens insists.
She then shares the following tweet from the famous DJ: "Hurtful to me at this point that [Swift] and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage. I know you're off your, and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] etc, but I'm not that guy, sorry. Won't allow it. Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you've earned a great one."
Candace Owens Takes on Taylor Swift
Owens notes this was the "closest that any man had come to calling out Taylor's pattern of abuse."
"She enters relationship after relationship, and then, on the way out, she attempts to utilize an ill-informed army of teens to settle the score," she continues.
The political pundit states this is "pubic witchcraft via the perversion of truth" as "the person who has routinely and publicly humiliated men (with a legion of tweens prepared to harass them) has managed to convince the public that she is always the victim."
"Perhaps Katy Perry was correct when, back in 2014, she publicly referred to Taylor Swift as 'Regina George in sheep's clothing,'" Owens adds, referring to the iconic Mean Girls character.
Candace Owens Slams Madonna
Swift isn't the only singer Owens rages against in her new book, as she also accuses Madonna of being a "mentally disturbed senior citizen."
Owens, who claims Madonna has a "problem with aging," goes on to share, "She is terrified of growing old, and goes through drastic, painful measures in the moot hope she can avoid it. The general public is left watching Madonna humiliate herself repeatedly in an attempt to avoid the one thing we know she most certainly cannot: aging."
"She has two failed marriages and has since developed a habit of dating men that are, at a minimum, twenty-eight years younger than her," she adds, insisting Madonna's personal life "reads like a cautionary tale."
Owens then shares a quote from The New York Post in which one of the Hung Up singers' friends insists that "some people may see her as a vampire, feeding off the young, but, in her mind, she is forever youthful."
"I believe and would argue that the public does not view Madonna as a vampire but as a sexual pervert," Owens boldly claims.
"Whereas in her mind, she is forever youthful; in more rational minds, she is a mentally disturbed senior citizen unable to come to terms with reality."
Owens is also no stranger to going off about other women, as Radar revealed she recently slammed Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk.
Specifically, she alleged Kirk has "Meghan Markle syndrome," which she explained is "where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it.
"And that just doesn't work."