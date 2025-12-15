EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Rips Taylor Swift's Relationships With Men and Claims It Shows Her 'Pattern of Abuse'... as Right-Wing Mouthpiece Calls Out Latest Pop Star

Owens tackles Swift's relationship with Calvin Harris and how, after they split, it was leaked to the press that Swift allegedly contributed vocals to Harris' hit song with Rihanna This Is What You Came For. She reportedly didn't receive credit for her part in the song.

"For Calvin, it was obvious who had leaked the information to the press," Owens insists.

She then shares the following tweet from the famous DJ: "Hurtful to me at this point that [Swift] and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage. I know you're off your, and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] etc, but I'm not that guy, sorry. Won't allow it. Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you've earned a great one."