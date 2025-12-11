'It's Meghan Markle Syndrome': Candace Owens Fires Back at Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika After the Widow Fiercely Stated His Burial Site Will Be Kept Private
Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has issued a vitriolic response after Erika Kirk appeared to go at her in a blistering interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an appearance on Fox News, Erika raged over conspiracy theorists putting out their thoughts on her late husband Charlie Kirk's assassination and insisted they need to "stop." She also insisted his burial site needs to be kept private.
What is Meghan Markle Syndrome?
After playing a clip of Erika on her YouTube show where she said Charlie was "my husband" and she wants "one thing left that is sacred" – that "thing" being where he is buried – Owens began going in.
"On its face, I actually agree with that. I think that when people are being buried and where they're being buried and how their funerals are done, that is a very private matter... but subjectively, because we are dealing with the subject of Erika Kirk and what transpired immediately following Charlie's assassination, this is going to be read as Meghan Markle syndrome.
"Meghan Markle syndrome, where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it. And that just doesn't work. Okay. It doesn't work that way."
You Can't 'Pick and Choose' When You Want Privacy
Owens went on to insist it was "said best" by Bethenny Frankel.
"Not related to this situation," she explained. "Bethenny Frankel was on Real Housewives... and she was referring to one of the Housewives that lived her life very publicly, showcased her marriage, and was buying tons of Louis Vuitton bags when they had tons of money. And then, when their relationship soured, the Housewife basically asked the public for privacy.
"And Bethenny was like, 'No, this isn't how it works.' Like, we were riding with you on the way up, we're riding with you on the way out. You don't get to pick and choose when you want privacy and when you don't want privacy. And, subjectively, in the matter of Erika Kirk, this is the same person who recorded – had somebody record her – over Charlie Kirk's casket."
Owens added that it was "not our business."
"Truly, and I can say that decision was made by her, and there is some credence to the claim that everybody grieves differently," she elaborated. "I wouldn't even record myself over a casket ever. Some people perhaps want to have that memory. But the decision to publish that – you crying over your husband's dead body and to publish that on Instagram – was a decision that was made by Erika."
The controversial mouthpiece then showed footage of Erika crying over Charlie's casket, saying she loves him.
'No Reason to Do That'
The conservative pundit called out the moment for being an "incredibly personal" and "incredibly intimate" moment that Erika "invited the public into."
"There was no reason to do that outside of wanting to share something that was very private with the public," she said. "And now you fast forward three months removed, and it's, why does the public want to know where he's buried? It doesn't work like that.
"You have to make a decision – I want this always to be private, or I want this always to be public. That's my personal feedback there."
Candace Owens 'Wasn't Sure' About Erika Kirk
Owens also clapped back at Erika's indirect comments she made about her.
"I wasn't sure about Erika," Owens dished. "I was waiting. Kind of a situation to be in, obviously, having lost her husband. Becoming the CEO and the chairman of a company. It's just a lot of transition, and it's nice to wait for more information before you pre-judge or assume, make an assumption about somebody that maybe is not based in reality."
Owens continued: "We are getting a lot more of Erika Kirk this week. She has been doing the rounds in the media – really over the last couple of weeks – and she just gave an interview live... where she finally addressed the quote unquote conspiracy theories."
Owens also noted said felt Erika's appearance "completely missed the mark."
"The good news it that she is now unmurkying the water in terms of her intentions with this massive political organization," Owens added. "That's good news. Truly. Because we knew Charlie. And now we are getting an opportunity to know Erika."