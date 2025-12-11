'It's Meghan Markle Syndrome': Candace Owens Fires Back at Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika After the Widow Fiercely Stated His Burial Site Will Be Kept Private

Owens went on to insist it was "said best" by Bethenny Frankel.

"Not related to this situation," she explained. "Bethenny Frankel was on Real Housewives... and she was referring to one of the Housewives that lived her life very publicly, showcased her marriage, and was buying tons of Louis Vuitton bags when they had tons of money. And then, when their relationship soured, the Housewife basically asked the public for privacy.

"And Bethenny was like, 'No, this isn't how it works.' Like, we were riding with you on the way up, we're riding with you on the way out. You don't get to pick and choose when you want privacy and when you don't want privacy. And, subjectively, in the matter of Erika Kirk, this is the same person who recorded – had somebody record her – over Charlie Kirk's casket."

Owens added that it was "not our business."

"Truly, and I can say that decision was made by her, and there is some credence to the claim that everybody grieves differently," she elaborated. "I wouldn't even record myself over a casket ever. Some people perhaps want to have that memory. But the decision to publish that – you crying over your husband's dead body and to publish that on Instagram – was a decision that was made by Erika."

The controversial mouthpiece then showed footage of Erika crying over Charlie's casket, saying she loves him.