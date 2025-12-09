Erika Kirk's Emotional Breakdown: Charlie's Widow Sobs on Live TV Revealing How Seeing Her Late Husband's Favorite Hot Sauce in the Supermarket is Triggering Following His Assassination
Dec. 9 2025, Updated 10:45 a.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, broke down on national television while revealing hot sauce in the supermarket was a trigger for her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Erika was appearing on Fox & Friends to promote Charlie's upcoming posthumous book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, when she candidly opened up about her late husband.
Erika Kirk Is Hit 'Hard' in the Grocery Store Over Memories of Charlie Kirk
Erika specifically mentioned seeing Charlie's favorite hot sauce in the supermarket as a trigger for her emotions.
"What really just hits me hard is when I'm in the grocery store and I see his hot sauce and I want to buy it," she revealed. "Or it's the little things, his clothes everywhere.
"I know that people who have experienced loss totally understand what I'm saying."
Erika went on to note it's the "small things" that still impact her three months after her husband was assassinated.
Erika Kirk Reminisces About Charlie Kirk Coming Home
She also noted the "visual" of "daddy coming home" still gets to her.
"To the world he was Charlie Kirk, to us he was the love of my life, my children's dad, I'm so sorry. It's those little things, he would walk through the door, drop his things, daddy's home," she shared through tears.
"He would take his phone, put it in the drawer," she added, reminiscing on Charlie's routine.
Erika also appeared on Sean Hannity's show for an interview to discuss the book.
Erika Kirk Still Talks to Charlie Kirk 'Every Single Day'
When asked how she and the kids are doing, Erika insisted they're doing "the best you could expect."
"God is good, and we have the most amazing Turning Point USA family," she continued. "They've rallied around myself, my children, and, you know, chosen family is everything."
She also shared she will "always struggle with the permanency" of Charlie being gone.
"He was the love of my life. I still talk to him every single day," she elaborated, noting she "still" feels him "so much with me."
Erika somberly noted her daughter also asks her questions such as, "What do you think Daddy did today in heaven?"
"We've come to the understanding – and I've tried to explain this to her – that Daddy is still with us," she said. "He's just in a different location, and he's building us a home in heaven, and I've said this before, but she said, 'I can't wait to go.' And I said, 'Me too, baby. Me too.'"
Charlie Kirk's Death
Right before he was killed, Charlie Kirk was making an appearance for Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University on September 10.
He was shot in the neck and immediately rushed to the hospital where, soon after, he was pronounced dead.
Tyler Robinson is currently behind bars and is believed to be the suspect responsible for Charlie's death.
Since passing away, Erika has taken over the reins and become the leader of Turning Point USA. She is working to maintain her husband's legacy and keep the organization he founded moving forward.