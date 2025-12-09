Erika Kirk's Emotional Breakdown: Charlie's Widow Sobs on Live TV Revealing How Seeing Her Late Husband's Favorite Hot Sauce in the Supermarket is Triggering Following His Assassination

Erika was appearing on Fox & Friends to promote Charlie's upcoming posthumous book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, when she candidly opened up about her late husband .

Charlie Kirk 's widow, Erika , broke down on national television while revealing hot sauce in the supermarket was a trigger for her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika Kirk said 'small things' still have a big impact on her after Charlie's death.

Erika went on to note it's the "small things" that still impact her three months after her husband was assassinated .

"I know that people who have experienced loss totally understand what I'm saying."

"What really just hits me hard is when I'm in the grocery store and I see his hot sauce and I want to buy it," she revealed. "Or it's the little things, his clothes everywhere.

Erika specifically mentioned seeing Charlie's favorite hot sauce in the supermarket as a trigger for her emotions.

Erika also appeared on Sean Hannity 's show for an interview to discuss the book.

"He would take his phone, put it in the drawer," she added, reminiscing on Charlie's routine.

"To the world he was Charlie Kirk, to us he was the love of my life, my children's dad, I'm so sorry. It's those little things, he would walk through the door, drop his things, daddy's home," she shared through tears.

She also noted the "visual" of "daddy coming home" still gets to her.

When asked how she and the kids are doing, Erika insisted they're doing "the best you could expect."

"God is good, and we have the most amazing Turning Point USA family," she continued. "They've rallied around myself, my children, and, you know, chosen family is everything."

She also shared she will "always struggle with the permanency" of Charlie being gone.

"He was the love of my life. I still talk to him every single day," she elaborated, noting she "still" feels him "so much with me."

Erika somberly noted her daughter also asks her questions such as, "What do you think Daddy did today in heaven?"

"We've come to the understanding – and I've tried to explain this to her – that Daddy is still with us," she said. "He's just in a different location, and he's building us a home in heaven, and I've said this before, but she said, 'I can't wait to go.' And I said, 'Me too, baby. Me too.'"