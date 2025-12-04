Erika Kirk Insists Husband Charlie's Assassination Was Not a 'Gun Problem' — as The Grieving Widow Still Supports Second Amendment
Dec. 4 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk has rejected the idea of her husband Charlie's assassination representing the country's "gun problem," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Less than three months after the Turning Point USA co-founder was fatally shot on September 10 while hosting an event at Utah State University, his widow reiterated her support of the Second Amendment and blamed his death on the growing political divide, which she branded "a soul problem."
Erika Blames Charlie's Murder on 'Soul Problem'
While speaking with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times' Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, December 3, Erika shared her thoughts on what she believed led to her husband being gunned down while hosting one of his infamous "prove me wrong" debates.
"What I've realized through all of this is that you can have individuals that will always resort to violence," Erika said at the conference. "And what I'm afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view."
"That's not a gun problem, that's a human – deeply human – problem," she added. "That is a soul problem."
Erika Defends Second Amendment Rights
Sorkin noted Charlie was expected to attend the DealBook Summit before his murder – and gun violence was often a topic they debated with each other.
"He was a real believer, as you know, in the Second Amendment, and I'm curious how you think today about gun violence in America, given what happened to him," the journalist asked Erika, who was named CEO of TPUSA after Charlie was killed.
"It's a thoughtful question," Erika replied. "And I wouldn't wish upon anyone what I have been through. And I support the Second Amendment as well. I do. But there's a bigger and much deeper conversation to all of that."
Erika noted when Charlie would visit college campuses across the country for TPUSA events, counselors reported "mental health, anxiety, (and) depression" as the top issues students faced.
She claimed her husband wanted to educate young people on the importance of self-care.
"And what Charlie knew, and he was trying to explain to students on campus, was that you have to understand that brain health is so important – how you eat, how you take care of yourself, how you nourish yourself, how you rest," she explained. "And to him, it was much more deeper and intricate."
The 37-year-old also revealed she has removed all social media apps from her phone in the wake of her husband's death.
"Social media, like many things, it can be used for such good. And it can be used for such evil," Erika told Sorkin. "And Charlie and I both intentionally, especially after he was murdered, I took it all off my phone. I don't even have news apps on my phone."
"I have nothing on my phone. I let other people post for me and siphon through those comments," she continued. "That is not– I do not have the brain space for that, and it would not be healthy for me either."
"I get called so many names, I genuinely don't care. I really don't. I told you this before – when you cast the bloody dead body of the person that you love, it pales in comparison to being called x, y, z.."