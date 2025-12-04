Erika Kirk Insists Husband Charlie's Assassination Was Not a 'Gun Problem' — as The Grieving Widow Still Supports Second Amendment

Less than three months after the Turning Point USA co-founder was fatally shot on September 10 while hosting an event at Utah State University, his widow reiterated her support of the Second Amendment and blamed his death on the growing political divide, which she branded "a soul problem."

Erika said her husband's murder made her realize there are people who 'will always resort to violence.'

While speaking with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times' Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, December 3, Erika shared her thoughts on what she believed led to her husband being gunned down while hosting one of his infamous "prove me wrong" debates.

"What I've realized through all of this is that you can have individuals that will always resort to violence," Erika said at the conference. "And what I'm afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view."

"That's not a gun problem, that's a human – deeply human – problem," she added. "That is a soul problem."