Erika Kirk Slammed For 'Classless' Joke About Grabbing J.D. Vance's Butt — as Charlie's Widow Continues to Fiercely Defend Her Bizarre Hugs

Erika Kirk has been taken to task over a "classless" joke about grabbing JD Vance's butt, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Charlie Kirk's widow appeared in conversation with Megyn Kelly, and the awkward hug she shared with the Vice President was a hot topic.

Article continues below advertisement

The Viral Embrace Between JD Vance and Erika Kirk

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk rolled her eyes when asked about her viral embrace with JD Vance.

When Erika, 37, hugged Vance during a Turning Point USA event, she was immediately criticized for placing her hands in the back of his hair, as well as for the leather pants she wore. Vance, for his part, was also scrutinized for briefly placing his hands on her hips. "Did you see the people who didn't understand the hug that you and JD had? They went to the weirdest places," Kelly asked her. Erika responded with a laugh and an eye roll. "Oh my gosh, please! Anyone who knows me knows... I hug," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'll Give You a Free Hug Anytime'

ERIKA KIRK: “I’d get less hate if I touched JD Vance’s ass.”



Wow.



Maybe that’s why she wore the leather pants. pic.twitter.com/SbVFuGhEI0 — Stew Peters Network (@StewpetersNet1) November 26, 2025 Source: @StewPetersNet1/X Erika Kirk said her 'love language is touch.'

Erika added the people hating on her hug with the politician "probably need a hug themselves." "I'll give you a free hug anytime," she added. "My love language is touch." Erika also recalled what happened in the moment the viral embrace occurred: "I'm walking over, he's walking over, I'm starting to cry, he says, 'He's so proud of you,' and I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head – something I do with anyone I hug. "If you've ever hugged me, I've done that. If people want to take that out of context, go ahead. To me, that just shows you need a hug more than anyone else." Kelly then piped in to say people were "acting like you touched him on the back of his ass." "Honestly, I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that," Erika quipped back.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Slammed For Joking About JD Vance's Butt

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Erika Kirk was called an 'embarassment' on X after her comments to Megyn Kelly.

X users immediately flocked to the popular social media platform to troll Erika over her comments. "Wow," one member wrote. "Maybe that's why she wore the leather pants." "Erika Kirk is such an embarrassment," another user piped in to add. "She is now making jokes about touching JD Vance's ass..." Another user called the mother of two "wrong" and "classless."

A Body Language Expert Analyzes JD Vance and Erika Kirk's Hug

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @turningpointusa/Instagram Erika Kirk is Charlie Kirk's widow.