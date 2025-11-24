Your tip
Erika Kirk 'Prayed to God' She Was Pregnant when MAGA star Husband Charlie Was Murdered — 'We Wanted Four' Kids

picture of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk 'prayed to god' she was pregnant when her late husband Charlie was shot and killed in September during a Turning Point USA rally in Utah.

Nov. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Erika Kirk "prayed to god" she was pregnant when her MAGA star husband Charlie was murdered, the devastated widow has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year-old mother-of-two’s desire for a big family sparked her admission, which took place during a live on-stage interview in Arizona with Megyn Kelly.

'We Wanted To Have Four'

picture of Erika Kirk and Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly;YouTube

Erika revealed her desire to have a big family with Charlie during interview with Megyn Kelly.

Erika said: "I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered."

Kelly replied: "You told me this in private — how many kids did you want to have?"

"We wanted to have four," Erika responded.

"Oh, wow," Kelly responded. "I thought of that once. Whether it was meant to be or whether we'd get news like that."

Erika continued: "I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe."

Charlie, founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most visible conservative activists in the country, was shot and killed in September while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Excited To Expand Family

Source: @megynkelly;YouTube

Erika said she wanted 'four' children with Kirk.

Erika then encouraged young women not to wait to start having children.

She said: "When I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don't put it off.' Especially if you're a young woman. Don't put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work.

"You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly.

"I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family."

Kelly told her: "Thank God you have the two. Thank God."

"A boy and girl. I know," Erika said, adding that one day they will understand their father's public role.

Kelly said: "One day they'll find out they're Charlie Kirk's children and they'll know what that means," drawing applause from the crowd.

Friday’s interview marked one of Erika Kirk's most personal public comments since her husband's assassination.

Promise To Keep Kirk's Memory Alive

picture of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk
Source: @megynkelly;YouTube/@mrserikakirk;Itnsagram

Erika vowed to educate her children so they will understand their father's public role.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson for Kirk's murder. Authorities say he turned himself in shortly after the shooting.

Kirk's memorial service, held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, drew President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and a wide range of Republican officials and influencers.

At the service Erika took to the stage to deliver powerful remarks on his life and legacy, even astonishingly forgiving his alleged assassin Robinson in her moving speech.

Kirk "wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life," Erika said at her husband's memorial. "I forgive him," she said as the crowd erupted in applause.

picture of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk
Source: @turningpointusa;Instagram

The widow branded people who watch her late husband's assassination videos as 'sick.'

"I forgive him because it's what Christ did. The answer to hate is not hate."

In another interview which took place this month, Erika branded people who watch and share her 31-year-old late husband's assassination video online as “sick.”

On the footage of his shooting still being posted on social media, Erika said: "I never saw the video. I never will see it. I never want to see it.

"Certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee. There's certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever.

"I don't want my husband's public assassination to be something l ever see.

"For people who actually enjoy watching that, it is quite literally sick."

