Erika Kirk 'Prayed to God' She Was Pregnant when MAGA star Husband Charlie Was Murdered — 'We Wanted Four' Kids

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year-old mother-of-two’s desire for a big family sparked her admission, which took place during a live on-stage interview in Arizona with Megyn Kelly .

Erika Kirk "prayed to god" she was pregnant when her MAGA star husband Charlie was murdered, the devastated widow has claimed.

Erika revealed her desire to have a big family with Charlie during interview with Megyn Kelly.

Erika continued: "I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe."

"Oh, wow," Kelly responded. "I thought of that once. Whether it was meant to be or whether we'd get news like that."

"We wanted to have four," Erika responded.

Kelly replied: "You told me this in private — how many kids did you want to have?"

Erika said: "I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered."

Erika said she wanted 'four' children with Kirk.

Erika then encouraged young women not to wait to start having children.

She said: "When I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don't put it off.' Especially if you're a young woman. Don't put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work.

"You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly.

"I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family."

Kelly told her: "Thank God you have the two. Thank God."

"A boy and girl. I know," Erika said, adding that one day they will understand their father's public role.

Kelly said: "One day they'll find out they're Charlie Kirk's children and they'll know what that means," drawing applause from the crowd.

Friday’s interview marked one of Erika Kirk's most personal public comments since her husband's assassination.