Trump Is Close to Getting 'Biden Brains': MAGA Comedian Calls Out The Don's Health Concerns as 'Dementia' Rumors Explode

During their Thursday, November 20, episode, co-host Matt McCusker asked his pal about Trump, 79, "You think he’s getting dementia?"

"I mean, I don’t know. He just seems a little slower than usual," Gillis, who is renowned for his Trump impressions, responded.

While McCusker pointed out, "There’s speculation that T-Dog might be rocking Biden brains," referring to former President Joe Biden's rumored battle with dementia, Gillis didn't think things are that dire... yet.

"He’s definitely not at Biden brains yet," the two-time Saturday Night Live host noted, worriedly adding, "But he’s circling the drain."