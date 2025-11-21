Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Is Close to Getting 'Biden Brains': MAGA Comedian Calls Out The Don's Health Concerns as 'Dementia' Rumors Explode

Photo of Donald Trump and Shane Gillis
Source: MEGA

President Trump's cognitive state was questioned by MAGA favorite comedian Shane Gillis.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

MAGA favorite comedian Shane Gillis speculated whether Donald Trump is developing dementia, while a fellow stand-up joked about the possibility of him having "Biden brains," Radaronline.com can reveal.

The shocking conversation took place on Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, where the president's crude comment telling a reporter, "Quiet, piggy," sparked the lively debate.

'He Seems a Little Slower'

Photo of Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker
Source: Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast/YouTube

Shane Gillis didn't think Trump was anywhere near Biden level dementia yet, but is 'circling the drain.'

During their Thursday, November 20, episode, co-host Matt McCusker asked his pal about Trump, 79, "You think he’s getting dementia?"

"I mean, I don’t know. He just seems a little slower than usual," Gillis, who is renowned for his Trump impressions, responded.

While McCusker pointed out, "There’s speculation that T-Dog might be rocking Biden brains," referring to former President Joe Biden's rumored battle with dementia, Gillis didn't think things are that dire... yet.

"He’s definitely not at Biden brains yet," the two-time Saturday Night Live host noted, worriedly adding, "But he’s circling the drain."

MAGA Favorites

Photo of Joe Rogan and Shane Gilils
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouYube

Joe Rogan and Gillis have both been critical of how Trump has handled the Epstein files.

While Gillis hasn't outwardly supported Trump politically and claimed he didn't vote in the 2024 election against Democrat Kamala Harris, he's grown a substantial following amid the MAGA crowd.

He's part of fellow comedian and podcasting powerhouse Joe Rogan's tight inner circle of friends and a frequent guest on the UFC commentator's show.

Rogan famously endorsed Trump in 2024 after previously voting for Democrats. The tycoon appeared on his Austin, Texas-based podcast ahead of the November election, while Harris threw up so many roadblocks and demands that the interview never happened.

However, both Gillis and Rogan have become highly critical of Trump in recent months over his handling of the files, as have many MAGA voters.

Unhinged 'Death' to Lawmakers Rant

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said the lawmakers' 'seditious behavior' can be 'punishable by death.'

While Trump speaks to the media on a near-daily basis, the president's wild, off-the-cuff comments have drawn speculation about his mental condition.

In addition to his "Quiet, piggy" comment, the Commander-in-Chief drew fire for his over-the-top response to six Democratic lawmakers who previously served in the military and intelligence, telling U.S. troops to defy unlawful commands.

"This is really bad and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT," Trump wrote via Truth Social on November 20.

He raged in a follow-up post, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

The controversial politician went on to repost a social media user comment saying, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD," leaving Democratic politicians aghast.

'Mentally and Physically Sharper'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is frequently seen hiding his right hand, which is prone to bruising.

Trump's physical health came into question over the summer when he began covering noticeable purple bruises on his hands with poorly applied concealer.

In July, White House physician Sean Barbabella chalked it up to chronic venous insufficiency, a "benign and common" condition where minor soft tissue was irritated from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin as part of a "standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Trump's former physician, Ronny Jackson, previously boasted he continues to consult with the current White House medical team and that his patient "is mentally and physically sharper than ever before."

