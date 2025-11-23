EXCLUSIVE: Super Bowl Showdown! Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA to Air Patriotic Rival Concert After Intense Backlash Over Bad Bunny Performing the Halftime Show
Nov. 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk is upending the NFL's plans for its Super Bowl halftime show from beyond the grave as his organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), announced a competing spectacle to rival the league's celebrated event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
TPUSA's declaration that it would broadcast the All-American Halftime Show opposite the NFL's 2026 Super Bowl LX concert came just 11 days after the league tapped Puerto Rican native Bad Bunny, 31, as its headliner for the big game's musical interlude at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Protests over the NFL's choice were raised because the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, performs almost exclusively in Spanish and many football fans were unaware of who he is.
"I never heard of him," President Donald Trump dismissively said, echoing the widespread criticism of the league's choice of a Spanish-language hitmaker. "I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it – it's crazy."
While TPUSA hasn't yet specified who would appear at its show, it did say the performance will celebrate "Faith, Family & Freedom."
For his part, Bad Bunny seemed to pour gas on the flames of controversy by recently saying in Spanish on SNL that "everyone is happy" about his selection – "even Fox News."
He then slyly added in English, "If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."
He was also recently criticized when he seemingly refused to stand during the playing of God Bless America at a Yankees-Blue Jays baseball game in New York.
But his SNL comments prompted Riley Gaines, a TPUSA contributor, to write online: "Bad Bunny told Americans they had 4 months to learn Spanish if we wanted to understand the Super Bowl halftime show. No thanks. We'll just have our own."