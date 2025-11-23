EXCLUSIVE: Super Bowl Showdown! Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA to Air Patriotic Rival Concert After Intense Backlash Over Bad Bunny Performing the Halftime Show

Protests over the NFL's choice were raised because the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, performs almost exclusively in Spanish and many football fans were unaware of who he is.

"I never heard of him," President Donald Trump dismissively said, echoing the widespread criticism of the league's choice of a Spanish-language hitmaker. "I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it – it's crazy."

While TPUSA hasn't yet specified who would appear at its show, it did say the performance will celebrate "Faith, Family & Freedom."

For his part, Bad Bunny seemed to pour gas on the flames of controversy by recently saying in Spanish on SNL that "everyone is happy" about his selection – "even Fox News."

He then slyly added in English, "If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."