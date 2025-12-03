Charlie Kirk 'Was Betrayed by Leadership at Turning Point USA' Before His Assassination, Candace Owen Claims — as Conservative Mouthpiece Promises to Release 'Names and Evidence'

Kirk founded and was the leader of Turning Point USA at the time of his shocking death.

Candace Owens has been touting conspiracy theories related to Charlie Kirk 's assassination since he died, and, in the latest one, she is accusing Turning Point USA of betraying him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens said she will be 'naming names' and 'providing evidence' for her claims.

"Yes, I will be naming names and providing evidence for my claims," she continued. "And I am making a personal plea to every well-meaning person who donated to this Godforsaken organization to request a refund."

"I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage," she boldly claimed.

The controversial conservative pundit claimed she had "received information that put the final pieces together" for her on Tuesday, December 3.

"The way she's behaving, the things she's been saying in the past few weeks in particular, Candace Owens is going to get someone killed," he predicted.

"By the way, is that on its face even plausible… Anyone who knows anything about the French government probably knows that they have an appetite for cruelty and sexual deviancy," she claimed on her YouTube show on Monday, December 1. "No calls from Utah's FBI branch have come into me either… it was totally not a state operation, and they totally want to get to the truth, which explains why nobody called?… I'm actually surprised (suspect) Tyler Robinson' s lawyer hasn't reached out to me. What's going on here?"

Owens did not provide further details yet on her assertions, but she recently confessed her belief that Kirk's death was a "multinationally planned event."

Owens pleaded to anyone who donated to Turning Point USA to ask for a refund.

An online critic of Owens' took issue with her claim about the White House receiving "receipt" of what she reported, noting the term only means that "someone opened an email or logged an online report."

Owens is currently tied up in a legal battle with Emmanuel and his wife, Brigitte, after she insisted the First Lady was born a man .

"As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple," she staggeringly asserted.

While Owens returned to her show this week, she abruptly canceled it for a week after an apparent assassination plot she revealed.

The naysayer kept going, adding, "It does not confirm your claim, your source, or your interpretation. That is not how intelligence verification works, and you know it.

"If the President of the United States or any counterterrorism agency believed France had attempted to assassinate an American citizen, the response would not be silence from Washington and an Instagram story from you.

"It would be a diplomatic crisis, emergency briefings, and an immediate press conference from the State Department."

They continued voicing their doubts on Owens' claims, noting that there hasn't been "a single reputable source, journalist, agency, or government [that] has corroborated even one detail of the story you’re repeating. Not one."

"You can ask the government to 'confirm' it, but you know they will not, because there is nothing to confirm," they concluded. "Repeating it does not make it real. And silence does not make it true."

Owens fired back at the X user, asking them why they were "explaining English" to her like she's "not a native speaker."

"I said what I meant, they confirmed receipt of my claims," she asserted. "Obviously, they will have to investigate it and then inform the public as to whether or not I made it up. Which I did not."