Candace Owens

Candace Owens' Shocking Plea to the FBI: Conservative Mouthpiece Begs Authorities to Contact Her Over Bombshell Claims 'French Government is Involved in Charlie Kirk's Assassination'

Candace Owens insisted the French Legionairres may have been involed in Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Candace Owens returned to her show on Monday and made some wild new allegations involving Charlie Kirk's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the broadcast, the controversial podcaster doubled down on her allegations the French legionnaires were involved in the horrific act and even begged the FBI to reach out to her.

The FBI 'Didn't Seem to Care' About the Intel on Kirk's Assassination

Owens claimed the French government has 'an appetite for cruelty.'

Owens revealed she couldn't understand why people wouldn't want to "shut down" the "idea that it was a multinationally planned event."

"By the way, is that on its face even plausible… Anyone who knows anything about the French government probably knows that they have an appetite for cruelty and sexual deviancy," the 36-year-old babbled.

She noted she thought the allegation of the French Foreign Legion being involved in Kirk's assassination would be interesting to the FBI, but insisted they didn't seem to care.

"No calls from Utah’s FBI branch have come into me either… it was totally not a state operation, and they totally want to get to the truth, which explains why nobody called?… I’m actually surprised Tyler Robinson’s lawyer hasn’t reached out to me. What’s going on here?" she questioned, noting Kirk's alleged killer.

Owens Claims French Legionnaires 'Might Have Been on the Ground' During Kirk's Assassination

Owens stated UVU students who attended the event the day Kirk was assassinated said 'they felt like they didn’t recognize anyone who was there.'

The right-wing pundit went on to claim the "French legionnaires might have been on the ground during Charlie Kirk’s assassination."

"Do you mind answering yes or no if anyone who trained with the French Foreign Legion was on the ground on September 10 at Utah Valley University?" she inquired.

Owens also noted UVU students who attended "said they felt like they didn’t recognize anyone who was there," which she found suspect.

Owens Cancels Her Show After Alleged Assassination Plot

Owens is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron.

As Radar previously revealed, Owens abruptly canceled her show last week after claiming Emmanuel Macron wanted to have her assassinated.

Owens informed her followers her show would be "off the air this week" before spiraling into an explanation of why.

"As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple," she bombastically alleged.

The conspiracy theorist is currently entangled in a legal battle with Emmanuel and Brigitte after Owens insisted Brigitte was born a man.

On her broadcast on Monday, Owens did not back down from her allegations, rather reaffirming she still thinks this is true.

"It is a very tangled web that we weave. I’m referring to me and Jean Michel Trogneux," she said, referring to the alleged name Brigitte was born with.

"Imagine being so protected that you force multiple nations… to collude to hide the fact… that you were born with a penis," she boldly added.

Owens Alleges the White House 'Confirmed' Her Assassination Intel

Owens said the White House 'will have to investigate' an alleged plot to have her assassinated.

Owens also made allegations regarding Kir's death at the time, penning, "I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination, but they did not act alone."

She ended with a message to those who "doubted her claims," instructing them to look to "the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth."

When she received pushback on her claims about the White House confirming the assassination intel, she responded, "I said what I meant, they confirmed receipt of my claims. Obviously, they will have to investigate it and then inform the public as to whether or not I made it up. Which I did not."

