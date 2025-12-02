Candace Owens' Shocking Plea to the FBI: Conservative Mouthpiece Begs Authorities to Contact Her Over Bombshell Claims 'French Government is Involved in Charlie Kirk's Assassination'

Owens revealed she couldn't understand why people wouldn't want to "shut down" the "idea that it was a multinationally planned event."

"By the way, is that on its face even plausible… Anyone who knows anything about the French government probably knows that they have an appetite for cruelty and sexual deviancy," the 36-year-old babbled.

She noted she thought the allegation of the French Foreign Legion being involved in Kirk's assassination would be interesting to the FBI, but insisted they didn't seem to care.

"No calls from Utah’s FBI branch have come into me either… it was totally not a state operation, and they totally want to get to the truth, which explains why nobody called?… I’m actually surprised Tyler Robinson’s lawyer hasn’t reached out to me. What’s going on here?" she questioned, noting Kirk's alleged killer.