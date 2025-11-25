Candace Owens' Show Abruptly Canceled Over 'Assassination' Plot: Conservative Mouthpiece Claims French President Emmanuel Macron 'Attempted to' Have Her Killed Amid Legal Battle

The conservative pundit took to X to confirm the update.

Candace Owens has made a shocking move to pull her show off the air in the wake of alleged assassination threats , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She ended with a message to those who "doubted her claims," instructing them to look to "the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth."

She then made another staggering claim, writing, "Also, I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk ’s assassination but they did not act alone."

"As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple," she boldly asserted.

Owens told her followers her show "will be off the air this week" before delving into an explanation of why.

A critic of Owens' insisted her claim about Emmanuel Macron trying to have her killed was not confirmed.

A critic of Owens' immediately took issue with what she had posted, telling her that the word "receipt" only means that "someone opened an email or logged an online report."

They added: "It does not confirm your claim, your source, or your interpretation. That is not how intelligence verification works, and you know it.

"If the President of the United States or any counterterrorism agency believed France had attempted to assassinate an American citizen, the response would not be silence from Washington and an Instagram story from you.

"It would be a diplomatic crisis, emergency briefings, and an immediate press conference from the State Department."

They continued to cast doubt on her claims, noting that there hasn't been "a single reputable source, journalist, agency, or government [that] has corroborated even one detail of the story you’re repeating. Not one."

"You can ask the government to 'confirm' it, but you know they will not, because there is nothing to confirm," they concluded. "Repeating it does not make it real. And silence does not make it true."