Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Candace Owens

Candace Owens' Show Abruptly Canceled Over 'Assassination' Plot: Conservative Mouthpiece Claims French President Emmanuel Macron 'Attempted to' Have Her Killed Amid Legal Battle

Composite photo of Candace Owens, Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens said her show 'will be off the air this week.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Candace Owens has made a shocking move to pull her show off the air in the wake of alleged assassination threats, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative pundit took to X to confirm the update.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Candace Owens Cancel Her Show?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens said, 'Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination.'

Owens told her followers her show "will be off the air this week" before delving into an explanation of why.

"As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple," she boldly asserted.

The right-wing conspiracy theorist is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Emmanuel and his wife Brigitte after Owens insisted Brigitte was born a man.

She then made another staggering claim, writing, "Also, I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination but they did not act alone."

She ended with a message to those who "doubted her claims," instructing them to look to "the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth."

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Called Out Over Her Statement on Canceling Her Show

Photo of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron
Source: MEGA

A critic of Owens' insisted her claim about Emmanuel Macron trying to have her killed was not confirmed.

A critic of Owens' immediately took issue with what she had posted, telling her that the word "receipt" only means that "someone opened an email or logged an online report."

They added: "It does not confirm your claim, your source, or your interpretation. That is not how intelligence verification works, and you know it.

"If the President of the United States or any counterterrorism agency believed France had attempted to assassinate an American citizen, the response would not be silence from Washington and an Instagram story from you.

"It would be a diplomatic crisis, emergency briefings, and an immediate press conference from the State Department."

They continued to cast doubt on her claims, noting that there hasn't been "a single reputable source, journalist, agency, or government [that] has corroborated even one detail of the story you’re repeating. Not one."

"You can ask the government to 'confirm' it, but you know they will not, because there is nothing to confirm," they concluded. "Repeating it does not make it real. And silence does not make it true."

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Fires Back at a Critic

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens insisted she did 'not' make up her claim about Emmanuel Macron trying to have her assassinated.

Owens fired back at the X user, asking them why they were "explaining English" to her like she's "not a native speaker."

"I said what I meant, they confirmed receipt of my claims," she asserted. "Obviously they will have to investigate it, and then inform the public as to whether or not I made it up. Which I did not."

Three days ago, Owens made her first accusation regarding the Macrons trying to have her killed, posting on X, "a high-ranking employee of the French government" had contacted her and told her "the Macrons have executed upon and paid for" her assassination.

She also shared she wasn't sure who could be "trusted" in the American government, as she insisted the insider told her "leaders are aware."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Trump faced assassination fears after a sniper nest was discovered close to the president's jet.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Fears Explode After Sniper Nest Discovery Near Prez's Jet — 'He Could Easily Have Been Taken Out'

Photo of Donald Trump and Nigel Kennedy

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump and His MAGA Backers Savaged by World's Greatest Classical Musician in VERY Sweary On-Stage Attack

Candace Owens Offered an Update to Followers After Assassination Plot Allegations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens previously claimed Brigitte Macron was born a man.

Yesterday, Owens updated her followers to inform them of what was going on since she made her initial allegations.

"I have informed people in the Federal government and the White House of the France and Israeli assassination plot and am willing to provide full details, as well as the name of the assassins and international accounts in France and Canada through which money was exchanged," she stated.

She also stated she "shared more information with the public" regarding her story on Brigitte that she was "investigating at the time of Charlie’s assassination."

"Thank you all for reaching out and praying for my family. 🙏," she added.

To date, the government has not issued any statement on Owens' allegations about an assassination plot on her life.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.