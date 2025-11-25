Candace Owens' Show Abruptly Canceled Over 'Assassination' Plot: Conservative Mouthpiece Claims French President Emmanuel Macron 'Attempted to' Have Her Killed Amid Legal Battle
Nov. 25 2025, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
Candace Owens has made a shocking move to pull her show off the air in the wake of alleged assassination threats, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative pundit took to X to confirm the update.
Why Did Candace Owens Cancel Her Show?
Owens told her followers her show "will be off the air this week" before delving into an explanation of why.
"As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple," she boldly asserted.
The right-wing conspiracy theorist is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Emmanuel and his wife Brigitte after Owens insisted Brigitte was born a man.
She then made another staggering claim, writing, "Also, I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination but they did not act alone."
She ended with a message to those who "doubted her claims," instructing them to look to "the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth."
Candace Owens Called Out Over Her Statement on Canceling Her Show
A critic of Owens' immediately took issue with what she had posted, telling her that the word "receipt" only means that "someone opened an email or logged an online report."
They added: "It does not confirm your claim, your source, or your interpretation. That is not how intelligence verification works, and you know it.
"If the President of the United States or any counterterrorism agency believed France had attempted to assassinate an American citizen, the response would not be silence from Washington and an Instagram story from you.
"It would be a diplomatic crisis, emergency briefings, and an immediate press conference from the State Department."
They continued to cast doubt on her claims, noting that there hasn't been "a single reputable source, journalist, agency, or government [that] has corroborated even one detail of the story you’re repeating. Not one."
"You can ask the government to 'confirm' it, but you know they will not, because there is nothing to confirm," they concluded. "Repeating it does not make it real. And silence does not make it true."
Candace Owens Fires Back at a Critic
Owens fired back at the X user, asking them why they were "explaining English" to her like she's "not a native speaker."
"I said what I meant, they confirmed receipt of my claims," she asserted. "Obviously they will have to investigate it, and then inform the public as to whether or not I made it up. Which I did not."
Three days ago, Owens made her first accusation regarding the Macrons trying to have her killed, posting on X, "a high-ranking employee of the French government" had contacted her and told her "the Macrons have executed upon and paid for" her assassination.
She also shared she wasn't sure who could be "trusted" in the American government, as she insisted the insider told her "leaders are aware."
Candace Owens Offered an Update to Followers After Assassination Plot Allegations
Yesterday, Owens updated her followers to inform them of what was going on since she made her initial allegations.
"I have informed people in the Federal government and the White House of the France and Israeli assassination plot and am willing to provide full details, as well as the name of the assassins and international accounts in France and Canada through which money was exchanged," she stated.
She also stated she "shared more information with the public" regarding her story on Brigitte that she was "investigating at the time of Charlie’s assassination."
"Thank you all for reaching out and praying for my family. 🙏," she added.
To date, the government has not issued any statement on Owens' allegations about an assassination plot on her life.