Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Reveals 'Sign' She Believes Late Husband Charlie Sent Her the Day He Was Murdered in Front of Thousands of People

Split photo of Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has revealed the 'sign' she receives from late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, has shared the "sign" she believes he sent her hours after his assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika, 37, joined Megyn Kelly onstage in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, November 22, for the last stop on The Megyn Kelly Show live tour. During the emotional and candid chat, Kelly, 55, asked Erika if she had received any "signs" from the late Turning Point USA co-founder, 31, who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Erika Kirk Reveals 'Signs' From Charlie

Photo of Erika Kirk and Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Erika shared how 'light would start to flicker' became 'our little thing' with Charlie.

When asked about what kind of "sign," if any, she has received from Charlie, Erika reflected on their relationship before sharing a heartbreaking story.

"It's so interesting when we first started dating, this is personal, but I share it only because maybe it'll be a sign for you to know that Charlie's with you in something, when we first started dating, we were walking to dinner one night, and this happened a lot, the lights would start to flicker," Erika said while reflecting on her marriage to Charlie. "And he'd look up at the light and be like, 'You know, it's so weird. This happens to me a lot.' And I was like, 'Really?'"

She continued: "So our whole dating and whole marriage, anytime we'd be in a room, and a light started to flicker, he would just look at me and wink.

"It was like our little thing. It's a total frequency thing."

Erika Kirk Recalls the Day Charlie Was Murdered

Split photo of Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika said her hotel bathroom flight flickered like a 'strobe light' the day Charlie was killed.

The mother of two went on to share the heartbreaking moment she experienced mere hours after her husband's murder.

"And so the night, everything happened, when we were in Utah, I was in a hotel room by myself, in one of the bedroom portion by myself, and the bathroom light was on, and it just was a strobe light all night," Erika said. "A part of me couldn't sleep because it was a strobe light. The other part of me couldn't sleep because of how just my world has just crumbled. And the other part of me couldn't sleep because I was like, 'Baby, I feel you. I know you're here.'"

Erika also noted she receives "signs" from Charlie via their three-year-old daughter.

Erika Kirk Talks About 'Daddy's Day in Heaven' With Her Kids

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika said she makes heaven sound 'really exciting' when talking to her children about their late father.

"Is she starting to get it?" Kelly asked in reference to Charlie's death, to which Erika replied, "Yes and no."

"We talk about heaven, I make it really exciting. I tell her daddy had so much fun today," the widow explained. "Everyone who has written letters and sent gifts to my children, thank you. I tell my son, he's only a year and a half, but I tell both of them, 'Daddy is telling all of his friends to send you gifts and letters. And Daddy is orchestrating from heaven to make sure that you always feel so loved.'"

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

The mother of two said her daughter has asked her, 'tell me about Daddy's day in heaven.'

She added: "And the other day, she was like, 'Tell me about Daddy's day in heaven.' So, just we talk about that at night.

"And then sometimes I'll say, 'Well, tell me what you think he did in heaven today.' And we just, I just try to make it exciting, because it is, it is heaven, is heaven's our home.

"And so I just want her to know that Daddy is having so much fun and building a place for her and our family in heaven."

As RadarOnline.com reported, suspect Tyler Robinson has been arrested and charged with the activist's murder after his family handed him over to law enforcement on September 12.

