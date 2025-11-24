Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Reveals 'Sign' She Believes Late Husband Charlie Sent Her the Day He Was Murdered in Front of Thousands of People

Erika, 37, joined Megyn Kelly onstage in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, November 22, for the last stop on The Megyn Kelly Show live tour. During the emotional and candid chat, Kelly, 55, asked Erika if she had received any "signs" from the late Turning Point USA co-founder, 31, who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Charlie Kirk 's widow, Erika, has shared the "sign" she believes he sent her hours after his assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When asked about what kind of "sign," if any, she has received from Charlie, Erika reflected on their relationship before sharing a heartbreaking story.

"It's so interesting when we first started dating, this is personal, but I share it only because maybe it'll be a sign for you to know that Charlie's with you in something, when we first started dating, we were walking to dinner one night, and this happened a lot, the lights would start to flicker," Erika said while reflecting on her marriage to Charlie. "And he'd look up at the light and be like, 'You know, it's so weird. This happens to me a lot.' And I was like, 'Really?'"

She continued: "So our whole dating and whole marriage, anytime we'd be in a room, and a light started to flicker, he would just look at me and wink.

"It was like our little thing. It's a total frequency thing."