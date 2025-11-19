EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Tyler Robinson Branded a 'Patsy' By Forensic Expert... as Eerie Similarities To JFK Assassination Spotted
Nov. 19 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
A forensic expert who has spent decades analyzing the assassination of President John F. Kennedy has told RadarOnline.com the similarities to the murder of Charlie Kirk are uncanny.
Dr. David Mantik said the same conspiracy tactics surrounding Kennedy's killing have surfaced in the Kirk aftermath.
Taking a Closer Look at JFK And Kirk
Mantik has been studying the Kennedy assassination for more than 30 years, and has concluded that much of the information that has been released to the public is either misleading or wrong – especially the famed "lone gunman" explanation that Lee Harvey Oswald killed the president nearly 63 years ago this week.
He worries the same mistakes could be clouding the truth about Kirk.
Like Kennedy, Kirk was shot and killed during a public appearance – in this case, while speaking with college students at an outdoor rally.
Much like how 24-year-old Oswald was accused of killing Kennedy, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson has been accused of ending Kirk's life. But a definitive motive for the murder has not yet been established.
Mantik told RadarOnline.com there are still too many questions about both assassinations: "A lack of transparency is a trademark," he said. "And patsies often appear."
Strange Similarities in the Assassinations
Mantik rattled off a list of similar political assassinations that were all coincidentally blamed on one individual, including the killings of Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Jr., and JFK's younger brother, Robert.
"Lone gunmen" have also been blamed for attempted assassinations, including John Hinckley Jr.'s attack on Ronald Reagan and the recent shooting of President Trump by Thomas Crooks.
Mantik warns that investigators need to use every tool at their disposal as they continue to piece together Kirk's death.
"Use objective data, like autopsy reports, X-rays, ballistic tests – and use facial recognition software," he urged, before also recommending, "Beware of manipulated (and missing) evidence in the crime scene photographs" and similar items.
'Several' People Killed Kennedy
That's what Mantik did when he looked into the assassination of JFK. According to his research, Kennedy was shot multiple times, from multiple angles.
"There was no single fatal shot," Mantik insists. "The X-rays show three successful head shots. Any one of them would likely have been fatal. These professional assassination teams could not tolerate failure."
Mantik said the X-rays he studied at the National Archives and Records Administration revealed, "tiny, metallic particles at the high, right forehead, (which) could only derive from a frontal shot."
He elaborated: "On one X-ray, a keyhole fracture is seen in the right temporal bone, consistent with a bullet entry via the right temple.
"This shot caused a gaping hole at the right rear."
Did Robinson Act Alone?
The doubting doctor may be onto something, especially when it comes to Kirk's death. As RadarOnline.com has reported, the FBI is said to be pouring all its resources into investigating mounting evidence that Robinson disturbingly did not act alone in gunning down the conservative firebrand.
The alleged shooter's activities – along with discoveries made by lawmen during the frantic 33-hour manhunt for him – have led investigators to suspect a shadowy conspiracy behind the assassination.
FBI agents began focusing on potential accomplices and a possible second shooter after footage provided by a homeowner revealed a man believed to be Robinson captured on video from a doorbell camera and speaking into a cell phone moments after he fled from the rooftop of a campus building, after he allegedly fired the deadly shot.
The clip has reportedly raised questions of whether Robinson was talking to someone else who either knew about or participated in the assassination plot.