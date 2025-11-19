EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Tyler Robinson Branded a 'Patsy' By Forensic Expert... as Eerie Similarities To JFK Assassination Spotted

Mantik has been studying the Kennedy assassination for more than 30 years, and has concluded that much of the information that has been released to the public is either misleading or wrong – especially the famed "lone gunman" explanation that Lee Harvey Oswald killed the president nearly 63 years ago this week.

He worries the same mistakes could be clouding the truth about Kirk.

Like Kennedy, Kirk was shot and killed during a public appearance – in this case, while speaking with college students at an outdoor rally.

Much like how 24-year-old Oswald was accused of killing Kennedy, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson has been accused of ending Kirk's life. But a definitive motive for the murder has not yet been established.

Mantik told RadarOnline.com there are still too many questions about both assassinations: "A lack of transparency is a trademark," he said. "And patsies often appear."