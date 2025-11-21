Candace Owens Calls Out 'Missing Surveillance Video' of Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson Turning Himself into Authorities — as She Claims He's Not The Shooter

The conservative pundit took to her X account to post an article claiming surveillance video of Robinson is missing from the sheriff's office.

Owens said footage of Robinson may have 'never existed in the first place.'

According to the article the conservative mouthpiece attached , a news station is investigating "uncovered possible missing surveillance video of Tyler Robinson turning himself in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office just days after allegedly shooting and killing Charlie Kirk."

"You honestly cannot make this up…," Owens shared, alongside the article. "Footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself into police does not exist. The footage simply does not exist anymore, or maybe it never existed in the first place. You decide!"

Nate Brooksby, the Washington County Sheriff, said their ‘job’ was ‘not to interview’ Robinson.

Nate Brooksby, the Washington County Sheriff, said on September 17 their "job" was "to get" Robinson there, "not to interview."

"Within the hour, my friend drove Tyler and his parents to my office, where he was greeted by plainclothes detectives," he added.

The news station put in a public records request, demanding to see footage of Robinson entering the Washington County Jail/holding area. They also asked for a video of Robinson in a holding room.

"We do not have any records responsive to this portion of the request, as Tyler Robinson did not go to or enter the jail area," a records officer with the Sheriff's office claimed. They also denied holding the room video as part of the investigation.