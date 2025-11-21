Your tip
Candace Owens

Candace Owens Calls Out 'Missing Surveillance Video' of Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson Turning Himself into Authorities — as She Claims He's Not The Shooter

Composite photo of Tyler Robinson, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA; Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens has been putting out conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has shared her latest beliefs regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination, calling out "missing surveillance video" of his alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative pundit took to her X account to post an article claiming surveillance video of Robinson is missing from the sheriff's office.

Owens Claims 'Footage of Tyler Robinson Turning Himself In Does Not Exist'

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Owens said footage of Robinson may have 'never existed in the first place.'

"You honestly cannot make this up…," Owens shared, alongside the article. "Footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself into police does not exist. The footage simply does not exist anymore, or maybe it never existed in the first place. You decide!"

According to the article the conservative mouthpiece attached, a news station is investigating "uncovered possible missing surveillance video of Tyler Robinson turning himself in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office just days after allegedly shooting and killing Charlie Kirk."

What Did the Washington County Sheriff Say About Footage of Robinson?

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Nate Brooksby, the Washington County Sheriff, said their ‘job’ was ‘not to interview’ Robinson.

Nate Brooksby, the Washington County Sheriff, said on September 17 their "job" was "to get" Robinson there, "not to interview."

"Within the hour, my friend drove Tyler and his parents to my office, where he was greeted by plainclothes detectives," he added.

The news station put in a public records request, demanding to see footage of Robinson entering the Washington County Jail/holding area. They also asked for a video of Robinson in a holding room.

"We do not have any records responsive to this portion of the request, as Tyler Robinson did not go to or enter the jail area," a records officer with the Sheriff's office claimed. They also denied holding the room video as part of the investigation.

The Records Officer Claims 'Footage Is No Longer Available'

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

A news channel has been trying to obtain surveillance video of Robinson.

The news channel made another attempt to obtain the video in a more general fashion, asking for "surveillance video showing Tyler Robinson walking into Washington County Sheriff’s Office."

A records officer responded with the following: "Our office does not have any applicable records responsive to this request, as the surveillance footage is no longer available after the 30-day retention period."

They then inquired if the video was shared with any law enforcement or legal agency, to which the department claimed, "It is my understanding it was never sent out to any agency."

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Robinson remains in jail as the suspect who assassinated Kirk.

Rudy Bautista, a criminal defense attorney from Utah, insisted he hopes "this video is available."

"If in fact it has been destroyed and not preserved, it's very concerning," he continued. "And if it has, then it's very concerning that they're telling you they don't have it. If they no longer have it, I would have expected to say that this video has been provided to the Utah County law enforcement. But instead, this letter leads, in my opinion, as trying to shut the door and not give you free access to the press."

He also noted video evidence of Robinson turning himself in would be "crucial for the defense work of mitigation."

Robinson currently remains in prison and is still considered the main suspect in the assassination of Kirk.

