Candace Owens Claims French Government Is Plotting to Kill Her: Wild Assassination Allegations Erupt After Macron Sues Over Brigitte 'Trans' Rumors

Candace, 36, posted her claims on X early Saturday, November 22, asserting that a "high-ranking employee of the French Government" warned her of an assassination plan purportedly orchestrated and funded by the French president and first lady. She did not identify the alleged official or offer an explanation for how they would have access to such information.

She wrote: "After determining this person's position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens."

The commentator said the unnamed official had "concrete proof" of the plot but declined to provide any evidence to her followers. Brigitte has "vehemently denied" the conspiracy theory that prompted the lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware after Candace released a series titled Becoming Brigitte.

French journalist Xavier Poussard, who has also promoted the rumor, has similarly been mentioned by Candace as a supposed target.