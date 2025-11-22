Candace Owens Claims French Government Is Plotting to Kill Her: Wild Assassination Allegations Erupt After Macron Sues Over Brigitte 'Trans' Rumors
Nov. 22 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has escalated her rhetoric following a defamation lawsuit filed against her by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, now claiming without evidence that the French government is plotting to kill her, RadarOnline.com can report.
The allegations come as Candace faces legal action over her repeated promotion of the baseless conspiracy theory that Brigitte was "born male", a rumor the couple is seeking to challenge in U.S. court.
Assassination Plans?
Candace, 36, posted her claims on X early Saturday, November 22, asserting that a "high-ranking employee of the French Government" warned her of an assassination plan purportedly orchestrated and funded by the French president and first lady. She did not identify the alleged official or offer an explanation for how they would have access to such information.
She wrote: "After determining this person's position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens."
The commentator said the unnamed official had "concrete proof" of the plot but declined to provide any evidence to her followers. Brigitte has "vehemently denied" the conspiracy theory that prompted the lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware after Candace released a series titled Becoming Brigitte.
French journalist Xavier Poussard, who has also promoted the rumor, has similarly been mentioned by Candace as a supposed target.
Owens vs. the Macrons
Candace further accused the U.S. government of being aware of the alleged French plot and failing to act.
"I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitely verifiable, should they care to reach out to me," she wrote.
In a separate claim, Candace tied the French military to the killing of her close friend Charlie Kirk, alleging that Tyler Robinson — the man accused of murdering the conservative activist — "trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement." American authorities have made no such connection, stating in charging documents that Robinson acted because he "had enough of his hatred."
'We Have Lost This Country'
Candace concluded her online posts with praise for the anonymous French official: "To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie's public execution to risk their own life — May God bless you. Truly. Let all be revealed."
She later told followers that "we have lost this country," alleging that "Americans are being assassinated on American soil and agencies within our government are aware," and claimed, "Exactly one year before they murdered Charlie, they tried to murder me."