Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Candace Owens

Candace Owens Claims French Government Is Plotting to Kill Her: Wild Assassination Allegations Erupt After Macron Sues Over Brigitte 'Trans' Rumors

Composite photo of Candace Owens and the Macrons
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens claimed on X that the French government is plotting to kill her.

Profile Image

Nov. 22 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has escalated her rhetoric following a defamation lawsuit filed against her by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, now claiming without evidence that the French government is plotting to kill her, RadarOnline.com can report.

The allegations come as Candace faces legal action over her repeated promotion of the baseless conspiracy theory that Brigitte was "born male", a rumor the couple is seeking to challenge in U.S. court.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Assassination Plans?

candace owens french government plotting assassination brigitte macron
Source: @CANDACEOWENS/YOUTUBE

Owens said a 'high-ranking employee of the French Government' privately warned her of a French-funded assassination plan.

Candace, 36, posted her claims on X early Saturday, November 22, asserting that a "high-ranking employee of the French Government" warned her of an assassination plan purportedly orchestrated and funded by the French president and first lady. She did not identify the alleged official or offer an explanation for how they would have access to such information.

She wrote: "After determining this person's position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens."

The commentator said the unnamed official had "concrete proof" of the plot but declined to provide any evidence to her followers. Brigitte has "vehemently denied" the conspiracy theory that prompted the lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware after Candace released a series titled Becoming Brigitte.

French journalist Xavier Poussard, who has also promoted the rumor, has similarly been mentioned by Candace as a supposed target.

Article continues below advertisement

Owens vs. the Macrons

candace owens french government plotting assassination brigitte macron
Source: MEGA

The French couple have sued the conservative influencer.

Candace further accused the U.S. government of being aware of the alleged French plot and failing to act.

"I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitely verifiable, should they care to reach out to me," she wrote.

In a separate claim, Candace tied the French military to the killing of her close friend Charlie Kirk, alleging that Tyler Robinson — the man accused of murdering the conservative activist — "trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement." American authorities have made no such connection, stating in charging documents that Robinson acted because he "had enough of his hatred."

'We Have Lost This Country'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Joy Behar

ABC Considering Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'The View' in Stunning Fallout to Her Sensational Resignation From Congress

Composite photo of Robert F Kennedy Jr.

How RFK's Secret Lover Masterminded 'Catch and Kill' Operations and Worked on Campaign for Then-Presidential Candidate

candace owens french government plotting assassination brigitte macron
Source: MEGA

Owens alleged that U.S. government leaders are aware of the supposed plot and are not protecting her.

Candace concluded her online posts with praise for the anonymous French official: "To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie's public execution to risk their own life — May God bless you. Truly. Let all be revealed."

She later told followers that "we have lost this country," alleging that "Americans are being assassinated on American soil and agencies within our government are aware," and claimed, "Exactly one year before they murdered Charlie, they tried to murder me."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.