Candace Owens' Latest Allegations: Conservative Mouthpiece Reveals Wild New Conspiracy Theory About Charlie Kirk's Assassination That 'Is Going to Change Everything'
Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Far-right influencer Candace Owens has presented a wild new conspiracy theory about Charlie Kirk's assassination and his widow, Erika, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah State University, Owens, 36, launched her own "investigation" into his murder and has now accused his conservative organization, Turning Point USA, of knowing "more than they are telling us."
Owens Accuses TPUSA of 'Hiding the Truth'
On Monday, November 17, Owens wrote on X: "Today is going to be a big day. What we will present in the Charlie Kirk investigation is going to change everything. That is not an exaggeration. Nothing will be the same."
She doubled-down in a follow-up post promoting a link to a livestream of her show, Candace, captioned: "Today on the show, we GO MAX. We find irrefutable proof that Turning Point knows more than they are telling us. "Charlie was right. He knew I would be the one to defend him after death."
Owens Alleges Egyptian Planes 'Tracked' Erika Kirk
During the livestream, she told viewers: "A pregnant mommy sleuth who was locked into this investigation discovered something that me and my team had missed."
Owens went on to present a theory claiming Egyptian military aircraft had been tracking Erika for years before her husband's death. She noted two Egyptian planes were spotted at the Provo airport on the day of Kirk's assassination.
"Between 2022 and September of 2025, both of those aircrafts showed 68 overlaps with Erika's documented local locations," the podcast host said. "I have since been able to add to it now, 73 times that this overlapped, okay? And 29 of those instances also happened to include Charlie."
Owens claimed one of the planes was briefly "turned on" and "transponding" the morning of Kirk's assassination and again minutes after he was shot.
She further claimed the "flights were majority clustered within five states: Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Delaware, and Utah."
The right-wing influencer said her "sleuth" believed the flight pattern "is statistically not random."
Then, she spun the theory around to question Turning Point USA's involvement.
Owens Says She Took 'Figurative Online Bullets' Over Claims
How Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Reacted To Her Dating Prince Harry Finally Revealed... as Bethenny Frankel Claims Trevor Engelson Was 'Convinced' She Would Marry the Royal
"I am telling you this information has been completely verified," Owens said as a spreadsheet appeared on screen. "These are all the instances in which this plane... all 60.. 68 instances that this plane crossed with Erika, and I'm also going to say this includes overseas as well. Okay. So, my instant question becomes, why didn't Turning Point acknowledge that this plane was familiar to them?"
"When I was taking all of these figurative online bullets, someone could have easily said something, right?" she continued. "That's kind of a repeat thing in this investigation."
Owens claimed even when she's been "attacked" and "taking all of these figurative online bullets" for digging into Kirk's assassination, "Turning Point just stays silent" and "allows the lies to flow."
"Nobody at Turning Point ever just steps to clarify that I'm on to something or I'm telling the truth about something," Owens added. "And when it comes to these Egyptian flights, the math on this is indisputable. There is less than a 0.000000001% probability."
Owens alleged she initially "flagged" the finding because she was "alarmed" the planes might have been tracking her late friend.
She later declared: "We can add this to our list of verifiable Turning Point USA lies because I'm going to count this as a lie by severe omission by keeping your mouth shut and allowing Candace to take all the figurative bullets as she points out the oddity of a plane that you guys recognized."