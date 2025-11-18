Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Candace Owens

Candace Owens' Latest Allegations: Conservative Mouthpiece Reveals Wild New Conspiracy Theory About Charlie Kirk's Assassination That 'Is Going to Change Everything'

Split photo of Candace Owens, Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens has promoted a conspiracy theory alleging Egyptian planes were tracking Erika Kirk before her husband's assassination.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Far-right influencer Candace Owens has presented a wild new conspiracy theory about Charlie Kirk's assassination and his widow, Erika, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah State University, Owens, 36, launched her own "investigation" into his murder and has now accused his conservative organization, Turning Point USA, of knowing "more than they are telling us."

Article continues below advertisement

Owens Accuses TPUSA of 'Hiding the Truth'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @CANDACE OWENS/YOUTUBE

Owens alleged Egyptian planes were tracking Kirk's wife, Erika, before his death.

On Monday, November 17, Owens wrote on X: "Today is going to be a big day. What we will present in the Charlie Kirk investigation is going to change everything. That is not an exaggeration. Nothing will be the same."

She doubled-down in a follow-up post promoting a link to a livestream of her show, Candace, captioned: "Today on the show, we GO MAX. We find irrefutable proof that Turning Point knows more than they are telling us. "Charlie was right. He knew I would be the one to defend him after death."

Article continues below advertisement

Owens Alleges Egyptian Planes 'Tracked' Erika Kirk

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: @CANDACE OWENS/YOUTUBE

Owens credited the Egyptian planes conspiracy theory to a 'pregnant mommy sleuth' who emailed her.

During the livestream, she told viewers: "A pregnant mommy sleuth who was locked into this investigation discovered something that me and my team had missed."

Owens went on to present a theory claiming Egyptian military aircraft had been tracking Erika for years before her husband's death. She noted two Egyptian planes were spotted at the Provo airport on the day of Kirk's assassination.

"Between 2022 and September of 2025, both of those aircrafts showed 68 overlaps with Erika's documented local locations," the podcast host said. "I have since been able to add to it now, 73 times that this overlapped, okay? And 29 of those instances also happened to include Charlie."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Owens claimed there were '68 overlaps' with Egyptian planes and Erika's location from 2022 to September 2025.

Owens claimed one of the planes was briefly "turned on" and "transponding" the morning of Kirk's assassination and again minutes after he was shot.

She further claimed the "flights were majority clustered within five states: Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Delaware, and Utah."

The right-wing influencer said her "sleuth" believed the flight pattern "is statistically not random."

Then, she spun the theory around to question Turning Point USA's involvement.

Article continues below advertisement

Owens Says She Took 'Figurative Online Bullets' Over Claims

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Owens claimed the late Kirk's Turning Point USA has allowed 'lies to flow' about his death.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Bethenny Frankel, Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson

How Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Reacted To Her Dating Prince Harry Finally Revealed... as Bethenny Frankel Claims Trevor Engelson Was 'Convinced' She Would Marry the Royal

Photo of Meghan Markle

'So Nauseating': Meghan Markle Accused of Being 'Out of Touch' For Wearing a $18,700 Necklace to Promote Her 'Struggling' As Ever Holiday Collection

"I am telling you this information has been completely verified," Owens said as a spreadsheet appeared on screen. "These are all the instances in which this plane... all 60.. 68 instances that this plane crossed with Erika, and I'm also going to say this includes overseas as well. Okay. So, my instant question becomes, why didn't Turning Point acknowledge that this plane was familiar to them?"

"When I was taking all of these figurative online bullets, someone could have easily said something, right?" she continued. "That's kind of a repeat thing in this investigation."

Owens claimed even when she's been "attacked" and "taking all of these figurative online bullets" for digging into Kirk's assassination, "Turning Point just stays silent" and "allows the lies to flow."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nobody at Turning Point ever just steps to clarify that I'm on to something or I'm telling the truth about something," Owens added. "And when it comes to these Egyptian flights, the math on this is indisputable. There is less than a 0.000000001% probability."

Owens alleged she initially "flagged" the finding because she was "alarmed" the planes might have been tracking her late friend.

She later declared: "We can add this to our list of verifiable Turning Point USA lies because I'm going to count this as a lie by severe omission by keeping your mouth shut and allowing Candace to take all the figurative bullets as she points out the oddity of a plane that you guys recognized."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.