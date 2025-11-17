Candace Owens Fuels Bizarre Britney Spears Conservatorship Conspiracy Theory as Concerns for Troubled Singer's Mental Health Ramp Up — 'Celebrities Are Very Much Controlled'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Far-right influencer Candace Owens has unveiled a new conspiracy theory aimed at Britney Spears and her 14-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens, 36, alleged Britney, 43, was "infiltrated" by outside influences who were instrumental in her conservatorship, which was in place from 2008 to 2021.
The podcast host presented the bizarre theory after declaring, "we have to steal ourselves against psychological operations" and "we are living inside of one big psychological operation."
Candace Owens Declares 'Celebrities Are Controlled'
During a livestream of her show, Candace on Friday, November 14th, Owens alleged "the Calvary Chapel" was "involved in Britney Spears' conservatorship."
After admitting she wasn't an "expert" on Britney's case, Owens said she "got the gist of the fact that celebrities are very much controlled" after being with Kanye West amid his mental health battle.
Owens then proceeded to break down the outlandish theory.
Candace Owens' Conservatorship Conspiracy Theory
She explained: "What they can, what they can't say, who they're allowed to date, and if they step one bit out of the carefully orchestrated narrative, something comes down on them and begins to control them.
"I get the gist. So we can have a little bit more of a gist, particularly who they were referencing, is Lou Taylor. Lou Taylor apparently was very much involved. That is what has been heavily insinuated, and even by Britney Spears herself. (Taylor) got involved and pushed for this conservatorship. That is what is alleged."
Taylor initially became close to the singer's family in 2004 when she began working as Jamie Lynn Spears' talent manager.
When the Zoey 101 star got pregnant in 2007, Taylor, whose husband Rob was a pastor at Calvary Chapel, suggested she attend a faith-based residential program, but mom Lynne Spears shut down the idea.
Around the same time, Taylor was described as the "Spears family spokesperson" in a January 2008 interview about the Toxic singer.
According to Lynne's memoir, Through the Storm, the talent manager began discussing the idea of petitioning the court for a temporary conservatorship of Britney with her father, Jamie Spears, the same month.
The court granted the conservatorship the following month in February 2008.
Making Millions for her Family
Despite the court order, Britney continued to work and bring in millions for her family. Jamie moved forward with plans, committing Britney to The Circus Tour, which was announced months after the conservatorship and grossed over $130million.
Owens said: "So she was mentally ill, but not mentally ill enough to prevent her from making more money and allowing them to control their money, so what we're describing here is effectively an infiltration.
"Instantly, with Lou Taylor talking about God and prayers, that's a lot of what you start to see. And then when you look beneath that layer, you start to ask questions, then suddenly, the God people get upset."
As for Owens' claims about the Calvary Chapel being involved, court documents revealed Jamie made signification donations to the Brentwood, California, church.
Owens noted the documents showed that Jamie "at times donated 10 percent of (income derived from Britney) to a church run by the Taylors, according to a financial document reviewed by The Times."
She added: "The idea of a hostile takeover, designed as faith-based, almost? Like we're doing the right thing here and we're trying to help.
"Let's say the course of this idea of companies, people, and organizations being taken over via scandals because the people who seem to get involved don't exactly have the qualifications to be in the C-Suite or to be the heads of companies at all … Lou Taylor's qualifications are somewhat lacking."