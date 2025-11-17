Candace Owens Fuels Bizarre Britney Spears Conservatorship Conspiracy Theory as Concerns for Troubled Singer's Mental Health Ramp Up — 'Celebrities Are Very Much Controlled'

Far-right influencer Candace Owens has unveiled a new conspiracy theory aimed at Britney Spears and her 14-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens, 36, alleged Britney, 43, was "infiltrated" by outside influences who were instrumental in her conservatorship, which was in place from 2008 to 2021.

The podcast host presented the bizarre theory after declaring, "we have to steal ourselves against psychological operations" and "we are living inside of one big psychological operation."