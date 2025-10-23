EXCLUSIVE: K-Fed Says Ex Britney Spears Embellished Her Lack of Freedom Under Conservatorship — ‘Controls… Weren't As Severe as She Made Them Out to Be'
Oct. 23 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Kevin Federline, 47, has claimed the controversial conservatorship troubled pop star Britney Spears, 43, was under for 13 years may not have been as restrictive as it seems, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline discusses talking with their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, about the conservatorship.
The Conservatorship 'Wasn't Some Grand Conspiracy,' Kevin Federline Claims
"When Britney claimed she was locked up and controlled, I'd ask them to reflect on the many trips she took or the freedom she had to make decisions," Federline writes. "Yes, there were controls in place, but they weren't as severe as she made them out to be."
"The boys needed to understand the conservatorship wasn't some grand conspiracy," he continues. "It was a response to her actions."
Federline adds "the truth" was not an easy thing for his sons to hear, but it was "necessary for them to make sense of their reality."
What Did Britney Spears Say About Her Conservatorship?
In June of 2021, Spears took the stand to testify about her conservatorship in an attempt to get it to end.
While in court, she claimed that, under the conservatorship, she was not allowed to remove an IUD to have more kids, was forced to take lithium, forced to work/tour even though she didn't want to, and more.
"So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she alleged toward the end of her testimony.
"I deserve to have a life," she added. "I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two-to-three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do...I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so."
In November 2021, the conservatorship came to an end.
Kevin Federline Supported the Conservatorship
As RadarOnline.com reported, Federline was in support of the conservatorship, as he notes, "I believed it was the only way to stabilize her situation, and more importantly, provide a safer environment for our kids."
"Whatever the case, it was clear she was in no state to responsibly manage her affairs," Federline continues. "She needed some form of oversight. A protective layer."
He states when he first heard the word "conservatorship," he was not sure what it meant.
"My lawyer had to explain it to me, and Jamie gave me his take on why it was necessary. The courts had granted him control over almost every aspect of her life – career, finances, medical decisions – to act as a barrier against further harm. It didn't take a genius to see that things weren't going well before that happened," Federline states.
Kevin Federline Was 'Relieved' By the Conservatorship
Federline went on to detail that the "idea" behind the conservatorship was "to create some stability and ensure Britney had the structure she needed to concentrate on rebuilding her life and her relationship with our boys."
He adds he felt "relieved" by its inception as he "truly believed it was the right move for everyone involved."
"Once Jamie took over, everything seemed to calm down," he elaborates.
"I was never involved in the conservatorship meetings or decisions about her career, and didn't want to be. That was all Jamie's domain. It seemed like he had a firm grip on the situation, and frankly, I wouldn't feel comfortable being a part of that."