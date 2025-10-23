EXCLUSIVE: K-Fed Says Ex Britney Spears Embellished Her Lack of Freedom Under Conservatorship — ‘Controls… Weren't As Severe as She Made Them Out to Be'

In June of 2021, Spears took the stand to testify about her conservatorship in an attempt to get it to end.

While in court, she claimed that, under the conservatorship, she was not allowed to remove an IUD to have more kids, was forced to take lithium, forced to work/tour even though she didn't want to, and more.

"So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she alleged toward the end of her testimony.

"I deserve to have a life," she added. "I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two-to-three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do...I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so."

In November 2021, the conservatorship came to an end.