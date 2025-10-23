Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Howard Stern
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hostile Howard Stern Unleashed! Shock Jock 'Taking Out His Bad Mood on Staff Members' Who Fear They Might 'Lose Their Jobs' if He Walks Away From Show

Howard Stern's bad mood has reportedly left staff members fearing job loss as show tensions rise behind scenes.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern's bad mood has reportedly left staff members fearing job loss as show tensions rise behind scenes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Shock jock Howard Stern's mammoth ego is seriously wounded from backlash over his prank claiming Bravo bigshot Andy Cohen was taking his radio spot and criticism of his ongoing contract negotiations with SiriusXM – and now the loudmouth is taking out his bad mood on his hardworking staff, who fear he may walk out the door and leave them jobless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to tipsters, 71-year-old Stern is also secretly worried he's become irrelevant in modern times as Sirius recently handed a $125 million three-year deal to Call Her Daddy podcaster and Unwell Network founder Alex Cooper, 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Fearful Over Howard's Future Plans

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Andy Cohen's rumored radio takeover and Alex Cooper's record deal reportedly left Howard Stern lashing out at staff amid fears he'll quit SiriusXM.
Source: MEGA; @ALEXANDRACOOPER/INSTAGRAM

Andy Cohen's rumored radio takeover and Alex Cooper's record deal reportedly left Howard Stern lashing out at staff amid fears he'll quit SiriusXM.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone is walking on pins and needles around Howard, fearful of triggering a major meltdown," an insider confided.

"They're fearful he'll throw in the towel and leave them abandoned and unemployed. It's totally unfair. His staff has been nothing but loyal to Howard, and he's treated them abominably and lured them in with paychecks that are only enough to pay for food and rent – but not buy a house like he has. Their very security hangs in the balance."

The source also said the self-proclaimed King of All Media is green with envy over the attention and money Sirius is showering on Cooper.

"His jealousy knows no bounds. He doesn't understand what she's got that he hasn't. It's given him all the motivation to quit," the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors Alex Cooper Was Making Him Want To Quit

Article continues below advertisement
Sources claimed Stern has been erratic since returning from break, snapping at staff and ranting about politics.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Stern has been erratic since returning from break, snapping at staff and ranting about politics.

Article continues below advertisement

After Stern's summer break, he brought up the rumor that he was quitting "because of Alex Cooper" and insisted he didn't even know who she was.

Yet sources said Stern's been acting completely unhinged since his return – with the insider adding: "He's been snapping at staffers and going on leftist political rants."

Stern's audience was as great as 20 million during his heyday, but that number plummeted to 125,000 after he bashed Donald Trump's voters as "stupid" in September 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Howard Be Shown The Door?

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Howie Mandel has shared his grandson, Axel has been secretly battling leukemia for years.

EXCLUSIVE: Howie Mandel's Family Heartbreak – 'America’s Got Talent' Icon Reveals Grandson Axel, 9, Has Been Secretly Battling Leukemia for Years

'The View' producers scramble for softer content as liberal co-hosts are warned to tone down Trump attacks.

EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Producers Left 'Scrambling' for 'Softer' Content After Liberal Co-hosts Were Warned to Tone Down Trump Bashing... Or Their Show Will Get the Boot

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said SiriusXM execs may welcome Stern's exit as his ratings and relevance continue to decline.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said SiriusXM execs may welcome Stern's exit as his ratings and relevance continue to decline.

"Howard can't believe he's lost so many listeners and thinks that the statistics are wrong," the insider explained.

"There's been some suggestion that the powers that be at Sirius would be relieved to see Howard walk out the door – along with his controversial comments, sinking ratings and fat salary."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.