EXCLUSIVE: Hostile Howard Stern Unleashed! Shock Jock 'Taking Out His Bad Mood on Staff Members' Who Fear They Might 'Lose Their Jobs' if He Walks Away From Show
Oct. 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Shock jock Howard Stern's mammoth ego is seriously wounded from backlash over his prank claiming Bravo bigshot Andy Cohen was taking his radio spot and criticism of his ongoing contract negotiations with SiriusXM – and now the loudmouth is taking out his bad mood on his hardworking staff, who fear he may walk out the door and leave them jobless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to tipsters, 71-year-old Stern is also secretly worried he's become irrelevant in modern times as Sirius recently handed a $125 million three-year deal to Call Her Daddy podcaster and Unwell Network founder Alex Cooper, 31.
Fearful Over Howard's Future Plans
"Everyone is walking on pins and needles around Howard, fearful of triggering a major meltdown," an insider confided.
"They're fearful he'll throw in the towel and leave them abandoned and unemployed. It's totally unfair. His staff has been nothing but loyal to Howard, and he's treated them abominably and lured them in with paychecks that are only enough to pay for food and rent – but not buy a house like he has. Their very security hangs in the balance."
The source also said the self-proclaimed King of All Media is green with envy over the attention and money Sirius is showering on Cooper.
"His jealousy knows no bounds. He doesn't understand what she's got that he hasn't. It's given him all the motivation to quit," the insider shared.
Rumors Alex Cooper Was Making Him Want To Quit
After Stern's summer break, he brought up the rumor that he was quitting "because of Alex Cooper" and insisted he didn't even know who she was.
Yet sources said Stern's been acting completely unhinged since his return – with the insider adding: "He's been snapping at staffers and going on leftist political rants."
Stern's audience was as great as 20 million during his heyday, but that number plummeted to 125,000 after he bashed Donald Trump's voters as "stupid" in September 2024.
Will Howard Be Shown The Door?
"Howard can't believe he's lost so many listeners and thinks that the statistics are wrong," the insider explained.
"There's been some suggestion that the powers that be at Sirius would be relieved to see Howard walk out the door – along with his controversial comments, sinking ratings and fat salary."