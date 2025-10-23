EXCLUSIVE: Hostile Howard Stern Unleashed! Shock Jock 'Taking Out His Bad Mood on Staff Members' Who Fear They Might 'Lose Their Jobs' if He Walks Away From Show

According to tipsters, 71-year-old Stern is also secretly worried he's become irrelevant in modern times as Sirius recently handed a $125 million three-year deal to Call Her Daddy podcaster and Unwell Network founder Alex Cooper , 31.

Shock jock Howard Stern 's mammoth ego is seriously wounded from backlash over his prank claiming Bravo bigshot Andy Cohen was taking his radio spot and criticism of his ongoing contract negotiations with SiriusXM – and now the loudmouth is taking out his bad mood on his hardworking staff, who fear he may walk out the door and leave them jobless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Everyone is walking on pins and needles around Howard, fearful of triggering a major meltdown," an insider confided.

"They're fearful he'll throw in the towel and leave them abandoned and unemployed. It's totally unfair. His staff has been nothing but loyal to Howard, and he's treated them abominably and lured them in with paychecks that are only enough to pay for food and rent – but not buy a house like he has. Their very security hangs in the balance."

The source also said the self-proclaimed King of All Media is green with envy over the attention and money Sirius is showering on Cooper.

"His jealousy knows no bounds. He doesn't understand what she's got that he hasn't. It's given him all the motivation to quit," the insider shared.