Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Holiday: Charlie's Widow Pens Emotional Message About Being In 'The Depths of The Ache' Weeks After the Conservative Activist's Assassination
Nov. 28 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, shared an emotional message on her first Thanksgiving without her husband, RadarOnline.com can report.
Erika remembered and honored the conservative activist, who was shot and killed as he talked with college students in Utah in September.
Erika Kirk Honors Late Husband Charlie
Erika, 37, shared a video message on her Instagram feed, thanking fans and followers for their continued support, while paying tribute to Charlie.
"Charlie and I always loved Thanksgiving because it drew us back to the simple, but holy practice of gratitude," she wrote. "And even now, well, especially now, in the depths of the ache, I’m reminded of that gratitude.
"God blessed me with being married to the love of my life, with our beautiful babies, with our family and friends, and with people from all over the world who have sent us letters, toys, artwork, and Bibles."
The grieving widow accompanied the note by showing off a roomful of letters, personalized paintings, and gifts their two young children have received.
"I can’t express what the outpouring of love has meant to me and the babies," her note continued. "I'm reading every letter and card, opening every gift, and saving each one for them when they're older."
"I'm thankful for a God who brings life out of ashes, who guards my heart, and who carries us as we do our best…today and every day," Erika added.
She signed the message by referring to Charlie's empty chair: "We'll save a plate for you, babe. I love you, (Charlie), happy Thanksgiving."
Erika Kirk And Her Children Mourn Together
Erika recently provided an update on her children, a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. She has kept their names private to protect their anonymity.
Speaking with Megyn Kelly during the podcaster's recent live tour, Erika revealed she constantly talks about Charlie with her oldest, who is starting to understand what happened.
"We talk about heaven, I make it really exciting. I tell her daddy had so much fun today," she explained. "Everyone who has written letters and sent gifts to my children, thank you.
"I tell my son, he's only a year and a half, but I tell both of them, 'Daddy is telling all of his friends to send you gifts and letters. And Daddy is orchestrating from heaven to make sure that you always feel so loved.'"
'Daddy's Day in Heaven'
She added: "And the other day, she was like, 'Tell me about Daddy's day in heaven.' So, just, we talk about that at night.
"And then sometimes I'll say, 'Well, tell me what you think he did in heaven today.' And we just, I just try to make it exciting, because it is, it is heaven, heaven's our home.
"And so I just want her to know that Daddy is having so much fun and building a place for her and our family in heaven."
As RadarOnline.com reported, suspect Tyler Robinson has been arrested and charged with the activist's murder after his family handed him over to law enforcement on September 12.