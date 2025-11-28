Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Holiday: Charlie's Widow Pens Emotional Message About Being In 'The Depths of The Ache' Weeks After the Conservative Activist's Assassination

Erika, 37, shared a video message on her Instagram feed, thanking fans and followers for their continued support, while paying tribute to Charlie.

"Charlie and I always loved Thanksgiving because it drew us back to the simple, but holy practice of gratitude," she wrote. "And even now, well, especially now, in the depths of the ache, I’m reminded of that gratitude.

"God blessed me with being married to the love of my life, with our beautiful babies, with our family and friends, and with people from all over the world who have sent us letters, toys, artwork, and Bibles."