Erika Kirk Aimed to Put Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to Shame as She Planned Charlie's Memorial Service After His Assassination — 'No One Will Ever Forget My Husband's Name'

According to an X post shared prior to Charlie's funeral, Erika gave her team a direct instruction regarding Charlie's funeral.

Widow Erika Kirk wanted to put Taylor Swift 's Eras tour to shame while planning her deceased husband Charlie 's funeral , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Someone in the room when Erika Kirk made the comments about Taylor Swift confirmed them as true.

Alex Clark, a media personality and podcast host associated with Turning Point USA, posted the intel.

"Last night Erika gave us specific direction: 'I want the Taylor Swift concert to look like nothing compared to this.' As a swiftie I know what that means and what the challenge is. Buy your flights. Let’s go," she wrote.

Jack Posobiec, an alt-right political activist, reiterated the news as well.

"I was in the room and can confirm Erika said it," he shared. "It was after the public speech when she was talking to TPUSA staff."