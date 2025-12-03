Erika Kirk Aimed to Put Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to Shame as She Planned Charlie's Memorial Service After His Assassination — 'No One Will Ever Forget My Husband's Name'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Widow Erika Kirk wanted to put Taylor Swift's Eras tour to shame while planning her deceased husband Charlie's funeral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an X post shared prior to Charlie's funeral, Erika gave her team a direct instruction regarding Charlie's funeral.
Erika Kirk's Directions Regarding Charlie's Funeral and Taylor Swift
Alex Clark, a media personality and podcast host associated with Turning Point USA, posted the intel.
"Last night Erika gave us specific direction: 'I want the Taylor Swift concert to look like nothing compared to this.' As a swiftie I know what that means and what the challenge is. Buy your flights. Let’s go," she wrote.
Jack Posobiec, an alt-right political activist, reiterated the news as well.
"I was in the room and can confirm Erika said it," he shared. "It was after the public speech when she was talking to TPUSA staff."
Erika Kirk Is Keeping Charlie's Memory Alive
According to a report, Erika wasn't just talking about the popularity of Swift, but more about her filling a stadium in Glendale, Ariz. with 70,000 fans.
They note Erika's goal wasn't just about the volume of people attending Charlie's funeral, but to show the legacy he left behind deserved to be on the same if not greater scale than Swift's concert.
When speaking after his death, Erika did not hold back her feelings on her goals, stating, "You have no idea the fire you have ignited within his wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it."
Since his death, Erika has continued to head up Turning Point USA and keep her husband's memory alive.
Erika Kirk 'Prayed to God' She Was Pregnant When Charlie Was Assassinated
Recently, Erika opened up on how she "prayed to God" she was pregnant when she found out Charlie had died.
"We wanted to have four," she shared of the number of kids she and her late husband wanted. "I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe."
She also dished advice to young women not to wait to start having children, stating, "When I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don't put it off.' Especially if you're a young woman. Don't put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work.
"You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly.
"I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family."
How Did Charlie Kirk Die?
As far as her children go, Erika insisted they'll understand their father's public role one day.
Charlie was appearing at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10 when he was assassinated.
He was shot in the neck and quickly rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after.
Tyler Robinson is currently incarcerated and believed to be the person responsible for Charlie's death.