'So Disingenuous': Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Accused of Being a 'Hypocrite' After Giving 'Mindlessness' Pregnancy Advice to Young Women
Nov. 25 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow Erika has been slammed and branded a hypocrite over "pregnancy advice" she gave to young women after her husband's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite being named CEO of her late husband's conservative nonprofit, Turning Point USA, in the wake of his death, Erika, 37, encouraged girls and young women to prioritize marriage and having children before their careers.
Erika's Advice to Girls and Young Women
Erika shared the controversial advice when she joined Megyn Kelly on stage in Glendale, Arizona, for the final live show of The Megyn Kelly Show live tour over the weekend.
During their emotional and candid chat, Erika confessed she prayed that she was pregnant with Charlie's baby after he was killed.
"We wanted to have four," she told Kelly. "And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered. I was like, 'Oh goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.'"
She also advised young women and couples to not "put off" having kids, insisting they could always go back to their careers later.
"Now when I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, like don't put it off,' especially if you're a young woman, don't put it off," the TPUSA CEO pleaded.
"You can always have a career. You can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children, and they grow so fast and so quickly."
The mother-of-two's comments were quickly torn apart on social media as users called out her advanced degrees and career she established prior to settling down with the political activist.
A critic on X declared: "Erika Kirk is so f---ing disingenuous for a lot of reasons, but especially for telling young women they can 'always go back to work, or having a career, but don’t put off having kids.' She had her first baby when she was in her mid 30s after getting an advanced degree!!"
"Erika Kirk’s career has had so many iterations before and after getting married + having kids. it’s obvious that her highest priority is career ambition, and now she can pursue that ambition by telling other women to have none," a second X user echoed.
Another called Erika's remarks a "gross display of political and social incompetence," adding: "She speaks from a place of mindlessness. It is cruel to bring children into homes that cannot afford them. She can encourage Americans to be good parents, but it's not realistic to pressure people to be parents."
Erika Addresses 'Inappropriate' Hug With VP Vance
Since Charlie was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University, Erika has faced intense scrutiny for booking numerous appearances and interviews as well as taking over her husband's podcast.
She later faced backlash after she exchanged what many believed was an inappropriate hug with Vice President J.D. Vance, which she addressed in a separate interview.
Erika dismissed rumors about Vance as she explained her "love language is touch."
The widow also revealed what Vance told her during their eyebrow-raising embrace.
"He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head," Erika said. "Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"