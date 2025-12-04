'So Ironic': Erika Kirk Criticizes 'Career-Driven' Women for Relying on the Government Instead of Having a Husband and Family
Dec. 4 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk has gotten candid about her thoughts on women who work, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kirk opened up on her thoughts on the topic while speaking about New York City's recently elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
Erika Kirk Shares Her Thoughts on Zohran Mamdani
Kirk appeared onstage at The New York Times' 2025 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, and interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin pointed out to her Mamdani was "able to persuade the younger voter" much like Charlie Kirk did with Turning Point USA.
He did note the difference, though, as Mamdani is "on the complete opposite end, if you will, of where someone like Charlie would have been."
"You know it’s so interesting because I lived in Manhattan for a while and I loved this city," Erika began replying. "I’m going to come at this from a female voter because a high percentage of his voters were female.
"I think there’s a tendency, especially when you live in a city like Manhattan, where, again, you are so career driven, and you almost looked to the government as a form of replacement for certain things relationship-wise even, so you see things a little bit differently."
Erika Kirk Was Surprised How Many Females Voted for Zohran Mamdani
Erika went on to insist women should not put the government before having a family.
She explained: "What I don’t want to happen is women – young women – in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage because you’re relying on the government to support you instead of being united with the husband, where you can support yourself and your husband can support and you can guys all combine together."
She added she finds it "so ironic and so interesting that a heavy percentage of the individuals that voted for him are female."
Erika Kirk Has Taken Over Turning Point USA
Since Charlie's assassination, Erika has stepped up to the plate to take charge of Turning Point USA and is now their CEO.
In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Erika got candid about his death, noting they wanted "four" children.
"And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered... Both of us were, we were really excited to just expand our family," she heartbreakingly admitted.
She somberly added how having another baby "would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe."
"Now when I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don’t put it off.' Especially if you’re a young woman, don’t put it off. You can always have a career, you can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children,"
How Did Charlie Kirk Die?
Charlie was holding a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10 when he was murdered.
He was shot in the neck and quickly rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after.
Tyler Robinson is currently in prison and is believed to be the person responsible for Charlie's death.