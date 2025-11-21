Whatever You Say, Prez! Socialist Zohran Mamdani Painfully Fumbles Over His Words After Trump Allows Mayor-elect To Call Him a 'Fascist' During Live Press Conference
Nov. 21 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was put in the hot seat by reporters following his White House meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, November 21.
When asked if Mamdani believed Trump was a fascist, the mayor-elect fumbled to answer before the president swooped in and saved him by cracking a joke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unexpectedly friendly moment was one of many to stun viewers as both men flipped their tone and presented a united front.
Trump Saves Mamdani From Awkward Question
While taking questions from reporters, Mamdani was asked about his past comment on Trump being "a fascist" and whether he still stood by the remark following their closed-door meeting.
"I've spoken about–" Mamdani began to say before Trump cut him off and said, "That's okay, you can just say yes."
The room burst out in laughter as Mamdani cracked a smile at the president's comment.
"That's easier," Trump chuckled as he patted Mamdani on the arm. "It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind."
Trump Changes Tune on Mamdani
Ahead of Trump and Mamdani's meeting, RadarOnline.com reached out to the White House for comment on reports of the president anticipating the chat to be "cordial" despite his past criticisms of the rising Democratic star, including branding him a "communist."
The White House responded to our request with a link to an X post featuring an audio recording of Trump's call on the Brian Kilmeade Show.
When asked about his expectations for the meeting, Trump noted Mamdani has a "different philosophy" and "he's a little different" but gave him "credit" for a successful campaign.
Trump's bizarre and swift change of tone was on full display when taking questions with Mamdani at his side in the Oval Office.
Not only did the controversial president tell reporters he and Mamdani "agree on a lot more than I would have thought," he went as far as saying he feels "comfortable" being in New York City with the Democratic socialist at the helm, despite warning of chaos under his administration mere weeks ago.
"I want him to do a great job, and we’ll help him do a great job," Trump told reporters. "I would feel very, very comfortable being in New York, and I think much more so after the meeting."
Mamdani Charms Trump
Social media users were quick to call out Trump's chummy nature with Mamdani, who was praised for "charming" the president into his corner.
One X user remarked, "It doesn't take much to charm Trump. Just compliment his hair, how awesome his tan is, and say he is the most physically fit person in the history of mankind. You could commit murder and get a pardon later."
Another X user echoed: "Wow, Zohran Mamdani must have charmed Trump, he's dropped his fear-mongering bulls--- and praised him. Can't believe I just wrote that."
And a third added: "Zohran Mamdani, regularly slammed for being a political novice, just pulled off an absolute political masterclass. He requested a meeting with Trump, got Trump to endorse his efforts, and defanged the right's constant attacks on him. Absolutely incredible stuff."