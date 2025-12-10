Your tip
Erika Kirk Calls Charlie Assassination Conspiracy Theories a 'Mind Virus' — Days After Candace Owens Claimed Late Activist Was 'Betrayed' By Turning Point USA

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: @millenial_republicans/Instagram

Erika Kirk has had it with people mentioning theories behind her husband Charlie's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk has lashed out over conspiracy theories surrounding her husband Charlie Kirk's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While people such as Candace Owens have continued to mount conspiracy theories since the activist's assassination, Erika had remained quiet until today.

Erika Kirk Goes Off On Conspiracy Theories

Appearing on Fox News, Erika unleashed on the conspiracy theorists continuing to share their dark thoughts regarding her late husband and his organization, Turning Point USA.

"Come after me," she raged. "Call me names, I don’t care. Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole. Whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family – when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people I love because somehow they're in on this? No."

Erika's anger was on full display, as Fox News personality Harris Faulkner noted she'd "never seen" the 37-year-old like this.

Erika Kirk's 'Righteous Anger' Revealed

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Owens has been touting conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's death since he passed away.

Erika admitted to having "righteous anger" as this is "not okay," "not healthy," and a "mind virus."

"Yes, I believe in our judicial system. I do. We have a h--- of a team working on this, excuse my French. But this is not okay," she continued.

When asked if she wants to "put these people back in a box where they've been creeping in," Erika insisted she doesn't "care" what box they're in.

"But just know that your words are very powerful," she insisted.

Erika Kirk Details Death and Kidnapping Threats

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: @millenial_republicans/Instagram

Erikia Kirk said her team watched Charlie 'get murdered.'

Erika also had her team's back, noting they are "not machines" and "not robots" but are "human."

"We have more death threats on our team and on our side than I have ever seen," she elaborated. "I have kidnapping threats. I have, you name it, we have it. And my poor team is exhausted. And every time they bring this back up, what are we supposed to do? Relive that trauma all over again?"

"They watched my husband get murdered. I have no idea how I would have reacted if I was there that day. And thank the good lord that I did not have to see that happen. But my team – they are rocked to the core. So why every single day do they have to be dragged through the mud, analyzed, hyper-analyzed? This is a duty to my husband, and it’s an absolute honor, and I will never back down," she went off.

Erika Kirk Wants Conspiracy Theorists 'To Stop'

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk took over Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA after he was assassinated.

Erika concluded by issuing a direct and pointed message to the people continuing to have this discourse around Charlie's death: "And so my message to them is to stop. To stop."

Owens has been one of the leaders in putting out conspiracy theories about Charlie's death. Some of them have included suggesting the podcaster was betrayed by Turning Point USA leadership, claiming the French government was involved in his assassination, and questioning if Tyler Robinson was Charlie's shooter.

She also called Erika's appointment as the leader of Turning Point USA in the wake of Charlie's death a "managerial error."

