Candace Owens Rips Bari Weiss' Interview With Erika Kirk After the New CBS Boss Claims the Podcaster is 'Building Her Business Off of Lies' About Charlie's Assassination
Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has ripped Bari Weiss' interview with Erika Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Charlie Kirk's wife sat down with Weiss and was asked about Owens, the conservative pundit couldn't help but go off.
Candace Owens Addresses Being Called a Liar
"I'm in a bad mood," Owens wrote on X, alongside the link to the latest episode of her YouTube show. "Bari Weiss refers to me as a liar, and Erika Kirk does not rebut."
During her sit-down interview with Erika, Weiss specifically cited Owens as "building her business off these lies." The fact that Erika did not correct Weiss – and insist Owens was not a liar – did not sit well with her.
Erika also sent a message to Owens to "stop" during her sit-down interview.
"Bari Weiss is actually one of the people that we should study when it comes to being unimpressive and just getting handouts anyway," Owens wrote on X in her rant.
'What Did I Lie About?'
Owens also refuted claims she was building her business off of drama surrounding the late activist, pointing out she was "already at the top of the chart."
In terms of Erika not refuting her being a liar, Owens said she could "only honor that" if "Erika is more explicit in terms of what I have lied about."
"What did I lie about?" she asked. "It's just incredible... maybe I've made a mistake somewhere, and I want to correct that. My goal is not to tell lies. It is obviously plausible that I have made mistakes. I've reviewed these lists that we've put together, and I can't find the lie. The lies that I find are coming out of Turning Point USA."
Owens went on to point out a list of alleged lies she felt the organization founded by Charlie had put out.
Erika Kirk Has Meghan Markle Syndrome?
Owens also mentioned text messages she had put out between her and Charlie.
"First, they accuse me of lying," she spilled. "Then I prove I'm not lying. And then their strategy is to attack me for telling the truth and saying, 'How dare you reveal a personal text message to defend yourself from being called a liar?' We can keep going here."
This isn't the first time, as of late, Candace has taken Erika to task, as she recently called her out for having Meghan Markle syndrome.
After playing a video clip of Erika where she said Charlie was "my husband" and she wants "one thing left that is sacred" – that "thing" being where he is buried – Owens began going in.
"On its face, I actually agree with that. I think that when people are being buried and where they're being buried and how their funerals are done, that is a very private matter... but subjectively, because we are dealing with the subject of Erika Kirk and what transpired immediately following Charlie's assassination, this is going to be read as Meghan Markle syndrome.
"Meghan Markle syndrome, where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it. And that just doesn't work. Okay. It doesn't work that way."
Should Erika Kirk Have Been Named Turning Point USA's CEO
Owens also recently slammed Turning Point USA's decision to make Erika the CEO once Charlie had passed, referring to it as a "mistake" and "managerial error."
"She should have never become the CEO and chairman overnight," Owens exclaimed. "Because now when people have questions, you gotta answer them. Now you're not just a grieving widow who there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother.
"You very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie. Well, guess what? That’s gonna be a trial by fire. Charlie had to go through it. It’s painful. The public’s gonna go through every layer of your life. And so it’s people go, ‘it’s not fair.'"