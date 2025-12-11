Your tip
Candace Owens
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Claims Madonna, 67, Is a 'Mentally Disturbed Senior Citizen' and Calls Out Singer's 'Habit of Dating Younger Men'

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Madonna
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens says Madonna is 'terrified of growing old.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Conservative provocateur Candace Owens has unleashed on Madonna, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her new book Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don't Need Fake Feminism, Owens didn't mince her words when it came to her thoughts on the Queen of Pop.

Owens Claims Madonna 'Has a Problem With Aging'

Photo of Candace OWens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Owens rips Madonna's personal life in her book, as she notes it 'reads like a cautionary tale.'

Owens explained she feels the Hung Up singer "has a problem with aging."

"She is terrified of growing old," Owens claims, "and goes through drastic, painful measures in the moot hope she can avoid it. The general public is left watching Madonna humiliate herself repeatedly in an attempt to avoid the one thing we know she most certainly cannot: aging."

The podcast host goes on to allege Madonna's personal life "reads like a cautionary tale."

"She has two failed marriages and has since developed a habit of dating men that are, at a minimum, twenty-eight years younger than her," she notes.

Owens Believes Madonna Is 'Unable to Come to Terms With Reality'

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Owens believes the public 'does not view Madonna as a vampire.'

In line with Madonna's relationships with younger men, Owens refers to a quote from The New York Post in which her friend notes that "some people may see her as a vampire, feeding off the young, but, in her mind, she is forever youthful."

Owens then makes a bold accusation about the singer: "I believe and would argue that the public does not view Madonna as a vampire but as a sexual pervert.

"Whereas in her mind, she is forever youthful; in more rational minds, she is a mentally disturbed senior citizen unable to come to terms with reality."

Owens is no stranger to going off about other women, as Radar revealed she recently slammed Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk.

Owens Unleashes on Erika Kirk

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Owens stated she thinks Erika Kirk has 'Meghan Markle syndrome.'

Owens shared a clip of Erika on her YouTube show from a recent interview in which she claimed she wanted Charlie's burial site to remain private.

"On its face, I actually agree with that. I think that when people are being buried and where they're being buried and how their funerals are done, that is a very private matter... but subjectively, because we are dealing with the subject of Erika Kirk and what transpired immediately following Charlie's assassination, this is going to be read as Meghan Markle syndrome," Owens said.

"Meghan Markle syndrome, where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it. And that just doesn't work," she elaborated. "Okay. It doesn't work that way."

Owens Calls Out Clip of Erika Kirk Crying Over Husband's Casket

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Owens claimed you 'don't get to pick and choose when you want privacy and when you don't want privacy.'

The conservative figurehead further belabored the point, insisting you "don't get to pick and choose when you want privacy and when you don't want privacy."

"And, subjectively, in the matter of Erika Kirk, this is the same person who recorded – had somebody record her – over Charlie Kirk's casket," she continued. "Truly, and I can say that decision was made by her, and there is some credence to the claim that everybody grieves differently. I wouldn't even record myself over a casket ever. Some people perhaps want to have that memory. But the decision to publish that – you crying over your husband's dead body and to publish that on Instagram – was a decision that was made by Erika."

She called out the moment for being an "incredibly personal" and "incredibly intimate" moment that Erika "invited the public into."

"There was no reason to do that outside of wanting to share something that was very private with the public," Owens insisted. "And now you fast forward three months removed, and it's, why does the public want to know where he's buried? It doesn't work like that.

"You have to make a decision – I want this always to be private, or I want this always to be public. That's my personal feedback there."

