King Charles 'Refuses to Meet' With Son Prince Harry During His UK Return for Fear of Looking 'Weak and Foolish' Following Last Year's Reconciliation
Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
King Charles III has no plans to meet up with his errant son, Prince Harry, when the former royal returns to the U.K. for his latest court case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cancer-stricken monarch has had enough of Harry's ongoing legal battles with British tabloids and "has no wish to be linked to any court proceedings," reports The Royalist's Tom Sykes, after the king's "misstep" in finally having a get-together with his wayward second-born son in September 2025.
King Charles' Previous Meeting With Harry Was a 'Mistake'
Palace insiders say it could be "politically disastrous" for Charles to be linked to Harry as he takes his legal next steps against Associated Newspapers, the parent company and publisher of the Daily Mail, for alleged unlawful information gathering.
Charles is afraid of appearing "weak" and "foolish" when weighing the option of a second meeting, insiders say, after Harry ran to the media following his trip to London last fall.
"What has changed is not Harry, but the internal balance of power around the king," Sykes explained. "This new attempt to recalibrate his position vis-à-vis Harry looks to me like a recognition it was a mistake."
King Charles Reclaiming a 'Measure of Authority' Over Son Harry
"That is why the currently evolving new stance – no meeting without an apology, no proximity while Harry is embarrassing the family in court – is gaining traction inside the palace," Sykes claimed. "It could allow Charles to reclaim a measure of authority, and, crucially, to align himself more closely with [Prince] William’s uncompromising position."
William, 43, wants nothing to do with his younger brother, and the two have been deeply estranged since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California to seek "financial independence."
Harry and Markle, 44, infamously trashed the royal family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, as well as in their 2022 Netflix docuseries. The Duke of Sussex further strained relations with his inflammatory 2023 memoir, Spare.
King Charles Went Ahead 'Quietly' in Meeting With Harry
The Prince of Wales was aghast that his dad had a nearly hour-long sit-down at London's Clarence House on September 10, 2025, when Harry had returned to the U.K. for the annual Wellchild Awards.
"William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences," one courtier claimed to royal insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack.
"He had no idea Harry was on the schedule – and certainly wasn’t asked for input," the insider revealed. "If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it. That’s why Charles went ahead quietly."
Controversial Interview
Following the sit-down, Harry took it to the press to speak out about the meeting with his father.
"My conscience is clear," he haughtily told The Guardian in an interview published on September 14, 2025.
Harry hinted at hopes for future meetings, revealing, "the focus really has to be on my dad" over the coming year, as the monarch continues to battle cancer.
However, he took another swipe at his family by reiterating that he had no regrets in writing Spare.
“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people, and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out, and it needed to be corrected," about the secret-spilling and incendiary book.
"I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."