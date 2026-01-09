King Charles 'Refuses to Meet' With Son Prince Harry During His UK Return for Fear of Looking 'Weak and Foolish' Following Last Year's Reconciliation

Following the sit-down, Harry took it to the press to speak out about the meeting with his father.

"My conscience is clear," he haughtily told The Guardian in an interview published on September 14, 2025.

Harry hinted at hopes for future meetings, revealing, "the focus really has to be on my dad" over the coming year, as the monarch continues to battle cancer.

However, he took another swipe at his family by reiterating that he had no regrets in writing Spare.

“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people, and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out, and it needed to be corrected," about the secret-spilling and incendiary book.

"I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."