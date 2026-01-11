Jeffrey Epstein 'Murder' Cover-Up Allegations Resurface as His Brother Teases Explosive Evidence Authorities 'Don’t Want You to See'
Jan. 11 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Mark Epstein is again disputing the official finding that his brother, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, died by suicide, insisting new evidence will soon emerge that proves he was murdered, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jeffrey, a convicted sex trafficker awaiting trial on federal charges, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Aug. 10, 2019. Authorities ruled his death a suicide by hanging and Mark, Jeffrey's younger brother, identified the body.
Jeffrey Epstein's Death
In the immediate aftermath, widespread public speculation surrounded the circumstances of Jeffrey's death.
Mark hired former New York City chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who said at the time that the "evidence points to homicide rather than suicide."
Despite years of investigations, the Department of Justice and the FBI concluded in a June 2023 report that there was no credible evidence of foul play. Officials reaffirmed that determination, saying systemic failures at the jail allowed Jeffrey to take his own life.
Mark has continued to challenge that conclusion. In a July 2025 interview with NBC News, he said, "More and more, I believe he was murdered."
He added, "And everyone who looks at all the information that's out there on facts comes to the same conclusion."
New Evidence
Appearing Friday, January 9, on News Nation Now, Mark repeated his claim that Jeffrey was killed and suggested that forthcoming forensic revelations would support his position. He alleged that "more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it."
He said that when he saw his brother's body, the injuries "didn't correspond to the way his body was found hanging."
"There are only three ways to die in prison," Mark said, before adding, "Suicide, natural causes or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?"
Mark further accused authorities of concealing the truth, calling the official findings a "cover-up."
"Why the charade?" he asked. "Who are they trying to protect?"
He also dismissed comments made by Jeffrey's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who said in August 2025 that she did not "see" how Jeff could have been murdered, while acknowledging it was "of course" possible.
Maxwell added, "But I don't know of any reason why, and I don't believe in the blackmail or in any of this, I don't think Epstein had a hit on like that. If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation."
Mark responded by saying he "wouldn't trust anything" Maxwell says, noting that she "never saw the body or talked to Jeff before he died."
Previous Interviews
In earlier interviews, Mark also alleged political interference. He claimed in a Nov. 18 phone interview with NewsNation that an unnamed source told him names of conservative politicians were being removed from Epstein-related files.
Days later, on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, he accused President Donald Trump of delaying the release of those records, claiming Jeffrey possessed damaging information that could have "canceled the election."
"He didn't tell me what he knew," Mark said, "but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump."