Jeffrey Epstein 'Murder' Cover-Up Allegations Resurface as His Brother Teases Explosive Evidence Authorities 'Don’t Want You to See'

Appearing Friday, January 9, on News Nation Now, Mark repeated his claim that Jeffrey was killed and suggested that forthcoming forensic revelations would support his position. He alleged that "more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it."

He said that when he saw his brother's body, the injuries "didn't correspond to the way his body was found hanging."

"There are only three ways to die in prison," Mark said, before adding, "Suicide, natural causes or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?"

Mark further accused authorities of concealing the truth, calling the official findings a "cover-up."

"Why the charade?" he asked. "Who are they trying to protect?"

He also dismissed comments made by Jeffrey's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who said in August 2025 that she did not "see" how Jeff could have been murdered, while acknowledging it was "of course" possible.

Maxwell added, "But I don't know of any reason why, and I don't believe in the blackmail or in any of this, I don't think Epstein had a hit on like that. If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation."

Mark responded by saying he "wouldn't trust anything" Maxwell says, noting that she "never saw the body or talked to Jeff before he died."