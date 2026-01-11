Blake Shelton Laughs Off Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors, Admits He Doesn't Believe 'Anything' He Sees Online

The singer, 49, used a January 10 interview on Country Countdown USA to skewer the online gossip machine that’s been churning out speculation since late 2025.

Blake Shelton finally broke his silence on the persistent rumors that he and wife Gwen Stefani are headed for a divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.

Shelton said: "I started noticing these articles popping up about 'Blake and Gwen, they're split up,' 'They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.' And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store... 'Oh, they’re back together again!'"

"And another week goes by, and we’re not seen at the grocery store... 'They’re divorcing,'" the singer continued.

"I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, 'That looks so real.' But I know I don’t even own that shirt, or 'Whose car is that?'"