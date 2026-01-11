Blake Shelton Laughs Off Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors, Admits He Doesn't Believe 'Anything' He Sees Online
Jan. 11 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Blake Shelton finally broke his silence on the persistent rumors that he and wife Gwen Stefani are headed for a divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.
The singer, 49, used a January 10 interview on Country Countdown USA to skewer the online gossip machine that’s been churning out speculation since late 2025.
Fake News
Shelton said: "I started noticing these articles popping up about 'Blake and Gwen, they're split up,' 'They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.' And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store... 'Oh, they’re back together again!'"
"And another week goes by, and we’re not seen at the grocery store... 'They’re divorcing,'" the singer continued.
"I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, 'That looks so real.' But I know I don’t even own that shirt, or 'Whose car is that?'"
'No Truth to It'
The Texas singer went so far as to admit that the nonstop cycle of stories has left him skeptical of almost everything he sees online.
"[I don't] believe anything anymore that I see on the internet," Shelton revealed.
The comments come after People reported that insiders close to Stefani have insisted there’s "no truth to the split rumors."
"They've just been juggling demanding schedules," the source shared. "When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are."
New Year's Eve Kisses
Shelton and Stefani — who met as coaches on The Voice in 2014, began dating in 2015 and married in 2021 — have publicly celebrated their relationship numerous times.
Most recently, the pair appeared to put the breakup rumors to rest in a very public way when Stefani rang in 2026 with Shelton by her side.
The singer posted a video on her Instagram Stories of the two smiling in festive hats and kissing at midnight as the clock struck the new year.
Stefani wrote, "Last few hours of 2025" over the clip, a sweet social-media moment that seemed to signal their bond is anything but broken amid the chatter.
'Key to Happiness'
Shelton had previously opened up about what’s kept his marriage feeling solid over the years, insisting that time has flown by since he and Stefani first got together.
Speaking to the outlet in May as the couple marked nearly a decade together, the singer admitted their relationship still feels surprisingly fresh.
"It honestly does [feel like time is flying by]," he shared with the outlet. "Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened...' and you realize, 'Oh my God, that was 8 years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?"
Despite acknowledging that ten years is "a long time," Shelton said the excitement between them hasn’t faded.
He explained that their relationship has never stopped feeling "new."
"I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy," he added.