EXCLUSIVE: Duchesses of Disgrace! Radar Reveals the Eerie Similarities Between Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson's Scandal-Stuffed Lives

Meghan Markle has long been framed as a disruptive force inside the monarchy, but RadarOnline.com can reveal royal watchers are increasingly drawing uneasy parallels between her post-palace trajectory and that of Sarah Ferguson , another one-time working duchess whose royal rise was followed by scandal, exile, and relentless self-reinvention.

But both women exited royal duties under different circumstances, yet with similarly explosive consequences.

Markle, 44, an American actress best known for Suits, married Prince Harry, 41, in 2018 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, amid hopes she would modernize the monarchy.

Ferguson, 66, entered royal life in 1986 at the age of 26, marrying the then- Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey and quickly becoming tabloid fodder as the so-called "Duchess of Excess."

Both women stepped away from royal duties and lost the practical use of HRH status.

Both Markle and Ferguson were subsequently stripped of the HRH styling in practice, if not by law, a shift that neither has accepted quietly.

Markle and Harry stepped back in January 2020 , later relocating to California in what they described as an effort to carve out a progressive new role for themselves and focus on their privacy.

After divorcing Andrew in 1996, Ferguson's role as a working royal effectively ended amid financial troubles and scandal over her finances and links to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein .

Sources said Markle continues to regard herself as part of the royal family, just like Ferguson.

One insider claimed: "Sarah still expects to be called a duchess, even though the title was taken from her over her and Andrew's Epstein mess. And Meghan has total delusions of grandeur and refuses to acknowledge she is not a blue-blood royal."

Markle ignited controversy last year after a gift hamper sent to a friend bore a note reading: "With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

One royal expert said: "Had Queen Elizabeth still been alive, she would have taken real offense at this, as she was extremely particular about matters such as the correct use of titles."

The HRH style was not formally stripped from Markle and Harry, but they were explicitly instructed not to use it for business purposes.

"With the Queen gone, there is a sense they believe those boundaries no longer apply."