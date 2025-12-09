EXCLUSIVE: Radar Rounds Up the Most Savage Takedowns of Meghan Markle's 'Nausea-Inducing' Netflix Christmas Special — 'At Least We Are Safe Until Next Year'

The special, released on the same day as the King and Queen hosted the German president and first lady at Windsor Castle, featured Markle demonstrating gift-wrapping, tree decorating, advent calendar assembly, and cracker-making – alongside celebrity guests including tennis player Naomi Osaka and restaurateur Tom Colicchio.

Columnist Allison Pearson led the charge, sneering: "Joyless and fake, what a strange person Meghan is. The uptight, Stepford hostess is the last person I'd want to spend Christmas with."

She also noted the absence of her children and how the cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, have not met Archie and Lilibet, adding this "goes unacknowledged in this strenuously upbeat production."

Pearson added that words like "jollity" fall joylessly from her "perfect lips" and that she "fussing over the presentation of dishes without communicating any genuine enthusiasm for food."