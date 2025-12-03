Your tip
Such a Burn! Prince Harry Takes a Brutal Swipe at Wife Meghan Markle's Cooking During Cringeworthy Appearance on Netflix Show

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA; Netflix/YouTube

Prince Harry hated the salad that his wife prepared for him.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Prince Harry finally played a vital role in his wife Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle show, only to be served a salad made up entirely of ingredients he can't stand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 41, filmed a scene for With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration, where he popped into the kitchen to discover Markle, 44, and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio whipped up something he found entirely unappetizing in the prince's cringeworthy appearance.

'He Hates All Those Flavors'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Tom Colicchio
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Chef Tom Colicchio shared his family's Christmas salad recipe with Markle.

Colicchio, 63, explained to Markle that his grandfather created a special beetroot salad as part of his family's Christmas holiday traditions.

It consisted of red onion, celery, artichoke hearts, cherry peppers, fennel, black olives, anchovies, parsley, and garlic, appearing bright red and festive.

Markle laughed and told the celebrity chef, "Can I tell you why I'm chuckling? I'm so excited to eat this because you don't cook the things as regularly that your partner doesn't love to eat," seemingly referring to how she would enjoy the dish but Harry wouldn't.

"So if I gave you the top things that my husband hates to eat, beets – he would call them beetroot, as they say in England – black olives, fennel, and pickled vegetables. He hates all those flavors, Markle spilled, adding, "So I've not got to enjoy them certainly in a medley like that for a long time. So yummy."

'Everything You Hate'

Photo of PrinceHharry and Meghan Markle
Source: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

The salad combined 'everything' Harry 'hates' when it comes to ingredients.

After making the salad and preparing a bowl of gumbo, the latter drew the prince into the kitchen with the delicious smell.

"Guess what else is in this salad?" Markle excitedly told her husband. "It's literally your favorite salad of all time. Beets, black olives, fennel, anchovies."

Harry replied with a nervous laugh, "Oh wow, that's like the anti-salad," as Colicchio snarked, "Everything you hate."

"You must have known that I was coming," the prince chuckled about his distaste for the ingredients.

Markle's Not Appetizing Meal

Photo of Meghan Markle salad
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Harry hated every ingredient in the salad his wife prepared for him.

"'Me and the salad, we're having like this sort of eye-off," Harry later said while eyeballing the concoction and being reluctant to taste it.

"That is amazing how there's not many things in the world that I don't like. They're all in one bowl. I don't know what would happen to me," he complained.

Photo of Meghan Markle and Tom Colicchio
Source: Netflix/YouTube

'With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration' is a one-off Netflix special based on her failed lifestyle series.

Not everything was a complete disaster for Harry's big spotlight moment on the show, as Markle and Colicchio also made her mom's gumbo recipe.

"So my mom's family is from Tennessee, like around Chattanooga. I love soul food. I know there's different versions of gumbo – this is the one that I know," she explained about her mother, Doria Ragland.

That brought Harry into the room with a jolly, "Guys, I smelled gumbo," before getting handed the salad let-down.

"Gumbo for me is one of my favorites, especially her mum's, but before the fish goes in," the prince said about the concoction.

After getting a taste, Harry gave it high praise but said it didn't top Ragland's version.

"I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head right now. It is delicious – I'm not sure it's as good as your mum's, but it's certainly close," he shared.

