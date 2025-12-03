Such a Burn! Prince Harry Takes a Brutal Swipe at Wife Meghan Markle's Cooking During Cringeworthy Appearance on Netflix Show

Harry, 41, filmed a scene for With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration , where he popped into the kitchen to discover Markle, 44, and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio whipped up something he found entirely unappetizing in the prince's cringeworthy appearance.

Prince Harry finally played a vital role in his wife Meghan Markle 's Netflix lifestyle show, only to be served a salad made up entirely of ingredients he can't stand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Colicchio, 63, explained to Markle that his grandfather created a special beetroot salad as part of his family's Christmas holiday traditions.

It consisted of red onion, celery, artichoke hearts, cherry peppers, fennel, black olives, anchovies, parsley, and garlic, appearing bright red and festive.

Markle laughed and told the celebrity chef, "Can I tell you why I'm chuckling? I'm so excited to eat this because you don't cook the things as regularly that your partner doesn't love to eat," seemingly referring to how she would enjoy the dish but Harry wouldn't.

"So if I gave you the top things that my husband hates to eat, beets – he would call them beetroot, as they say in England – black olives, fennel, and pickled vegetables. He hates all those flavors, Markle spilled, adding, "So I've not got to enjoy them certainly in a medley like that for a long time. So yummy."