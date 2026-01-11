'Crazy and Illegal': Generals Alarmed by Donald Trump's Order to Draw Up Greenland Invasion Plans, Sources Claim

Sources familiar with the discussions say Trump instructed the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to draw up plans to seize the Arctic island. Still, the proposal is being resisted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who argue the operation would be illegal and lack congressional support.

The push is reportedly being driven by hardline advisers around the president, led by Stephen Miller, who have grown emboldened following the recent operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Officials believe the group wants to act quickly to secure Greenland before Russia or China increases its influence in the region.

British diplomats believe Trump may also be motivated by domestic political pressures, including concerns over the U.S. economy ahead of the mid-term elections, after which Republicans could lose control of Congress. A military move overseas, they say, could serve as a distraction.

Such an action would have far-reaching diplomatic consequences, potentially placing Trump in direct conflict with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and threatening the future of NATO.

One source said: "They have tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian 'ghost' ships – a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions – or launching a strike on Iran."