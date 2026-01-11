'Crazy and Illegal': Generals Alarmed by Donald Trump's Order to Draw Up Greenland Invasion Plans, Sources Claim
Jan. 11 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered elite military planners to prepare a contingency plan for a possible invasion of Greenland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources cited by several outlets on Sunday, January 11, the commander-in-chief's order has reportedly alarmed senior military leaders and Western diplomats.
Trump and Greenland
Sources familiar with the discussions say Trump instructed the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to draw up plans to seize the Arctic island. Still, the proposal is being resisted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who argue the operation would be illegal and lack congressional support.
The push is reportedly being driven by hardline advisers around the president, led by Stephen Miller, who have grown emboldened following the recent operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Officials believe the group wants to act quickly to secure Greenland before Russia or China increases its influence in the region.
British diplomats believe Trump may also be motivated by domestic political pressures, including concerns over the U.S. economy ahead of the mid-term elections, after which Republicans could lose control of Congress. A military move overseas, they say, could serve as a distraction.
Such an action would have far-reaching diplomatic consequences, potentially placing Trump in direct conflict with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and threatening the future of NATO.
One source said: "They have tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian 'ghost' ships – a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions – or launching a strike on Iran."
'Escalatory Scenario'
Diplomatic cables have outlined what officials describe as an "escalatory scenario," in which Trump uses military force or political pressure to sever Greenland's ties with Denmark. One cable warns the outcome could be "the destruction of NATO from the inside."
It adds: "Some European officials suspect this is the real aim of the hardline MAGA faction around Trump. Since Congress would not allow Trump to exit Nato, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to abandon NATO. If Trump wants to end Nato, this might be the most convenient way to do it."
'Compromise Scenario'
Under an alternative "compromise scenario," Denmark would grant the U.S. full military access to Greenland while denying entry to Russia and China.
A diplomatic source said: "The generals think Trump's Greenland plan is crazy and illegal. So they are trying to deflect him with other major military operations. They say it's like dealing with a five-year-old."