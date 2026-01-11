'I Was a Child': Melissa Gilbert Spoke Out About Child Abuse in a Since-Deleted Post Weeks Ahead of Husband Tim Busfield's Arrest Warrant

Gilbert's post, published in mid‑November, reflected on her own experiences as a teen actress, shared a throwback photo and called out exploitative behavior on set.

She highlighted a storyline in which her character was scripted to fall in love with an older love interest, played by Dean Butler, noting the eight-year age gap.

The actress wrote, according to TMZ: "Through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say, 'I WAS A CHILD.' 'I WAS FIFTEEN.' And I was the good news."

Gilbert, 61, also praised her support system, adding: "Thank God my mom and Michael and so many others were there to make sure I was safe. Can you imagine if I hadn't had them all?"

The actress didn't shy away from calling out public figures, as she also criticized Megyn Kelly for her comments suggesting Jeffrey Epstein "was into the barely legal type," which seemed to debate his status as a pedophile.