EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Brando's VERY Odd Sex Fetish Exposed in Secret Diaries of Hollywood's Most Connected Interviewer

He's since been accused of "being a rapist," as the scene wasn't in the script and he came up with the idea for the non-consensual horror without allegedly telling Maria.

Now RadarOnline.com can reveal the slob had another kink.

It’s been exposed thanks to Lawrence Grobel, 77 – one of Hollywood’s most prolific celebrity interviewers, who allegedly kept detailed and astonishing diaries over the course of his five-decade career.

Excerpts published for the first time expose a litany of alleged strange encounters – none more bizarre than those involving Brando.

The much-worshipped actor, who died in 2004 at 80, comes across as secretive, seductive, and – in one particularly odd story – reportedly sexually fixated on women’s noses.