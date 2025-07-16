EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Brando's VERY Odd Sex Fetish Exposed in Secret Diaries of Hollywood's Most Connected Interviewer
Forget butter and sodomy – RadarOnline.com can reveal Marlon Brando "had a fetish for wanting to have sex with women’s nostrils."
The mumbling Method Man infamously smeared spread over actress Maria Schneider’s buttocks in Last Tango in Paris – before the alleged abuse.
'Weird Kink'
He's since been accused of "being a rapist," as the scene wasn't in the script and he came up with the idea for the non-consensual horror without allegedly telling Maria.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal the slob had another kink.
It’s been exposed thanks to Lawrence Grobel, 77 – one of Hollywood’s most prolific celebrity interviewers, who allegedly kept detailed and astonishing diaries over the course of his five-decade career.
Excerpts published for the first time expose a litany of alleged strange encounters – none more bizarre than those involving Brando.
The much-worshipped actor, who died in 2004 at 80, comes across as secretive, seductive, and – in one particularly odd story – reportedly sexually fixated on women’s noses.
Grobel first sought an interview with Brando in 1977 while writing for Playboy.
What followed was a surreal cat-and-mouse pursuit that included cryptic conversations with Brando’s staff, dreamlike fantasies, and whispered warnings from Hollywood insiders about the actor’s "volatile behavior."
Grobel wrote about Brando in a diary entry dated November 3, 1977: “He was often hostile, often silent. You could never predict how he’d behave – or what would turn him on.
“He finally agreed to speak with me, but only about Native Americans.”
'He's A Liar'
The real shock came not during the formal interviews, but through off-the-record gossip that surrounded Brando like a fog.
One confidante, Pat Cox – who had been romantically linked to screenwriter Wally Cox, Brando’s close friend – offered an unflinching assessment of the Last Tango in Paris star while speaking to Grobel about the profile he was writing on the Hollywood icon.
She said: “Marlon is a liar… he’s destructive. If a woman won’t go to bed with him, he thinks she’s a lesbian.
“He needs to be stroked – not told what a great actor he is, but what a great man he is.”
Pat, then in her 40s, also revealed Brando had retained part of Wally Cox’s ashes after his death in 1973 and refused to return them.
“I tried to sue him to get them back,” she said. “But no lawyer would take the case. No one wants to sue Brando.”
The most unsettling detail, however, came from Dolores Wolfe, wife of music executive Bernie Wolfe, who recalled an incident with Brando at a Hollywood party.
Grobel recalls her telling him: “Brando kept following me around, getting real close, staring, not saying anything. He made me uncomfortable. “Finally, he said, ‘Mrs. Wolfe, you are fascinating to look at – but your nose, what I would like to do to your nose.’”
Dolores, then in her 30s, said she wasn’t intimidated. “I told him, ‘Mr. Brando, although my nostrils are flared, unless you are very underendowed, there is nothing you could do to my nose that hasn’t already been done.’”
She said Brando backed away, only to later nod in apparent admiration.
Grobel’s diary entries also include vivid dream sequences, reflecting the psychological intensity of the lead-up to his meeting with Brando.
He wrote: “I dreamed I tripped in front of him. He said nothing. I followed him to a dark room with cushions. We sat in silence. It felt like interviewing a ghost. Or trying to."
Grobel, who interviewed more than 100 major stars during his career, said Brando remained the most elusive. He added: “There was always something unknowable about him. Something lurking beneath the silence.”