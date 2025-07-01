How Marlon Brando's Savage On-Set Abuse Drove Starlet Co-Star Into Spiral of Depression and Heroin Addiction Before She Died Virtually Forgotten — According To Tragic Actress' Cousin

The movie is remembered for one particularly harrowing scene, which saw Maria exploited by the pair when she was just 19.

Maria had been filming Last Tango in Paris for 15 weeks, doing 14-hour shifts stretching into the night.

Bertolucci took Brando aside one morning and suggested a scene that wasn't in the script.

The men agreed that nothing should be hinted to Maria. As the director said later, he wanted the reaction of a girl, not an actress.

The cameras began to roll with the two actors lying on the floor.