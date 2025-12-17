'Unbothered' Melania Trump Snubs The Don in Newly Released Footage for Her Upcoming Movie — as Rumors Their Marriage Is 'Crumbling' Ramp Up
Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has revealed the trailer for her upcoming movie – and the footage includes a notable diss from the first lady to husband Donald Trump amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Melania, 55, dropped the preview for her namesake film, due to hit theaters on January 30, 2026, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 17.
Melania Trump Shares Trailer For Upcoming Film
The trailer begins with a behind-the-scenes shot of Melania at her husband's second inauguration in January.
While clutching the arm of a soldier escorting her inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Melania turns to the camera and says, "Here we go again" in a somewhat annoyed tone.
Her words cue a series of flashy snippets of Melania traveling and attending events with the president.
The montage continues with more behind-the-scenes footage of Melania in the White House, designing her dress for the presidential inaugural ball.
While the president was not featured in most of the clips used in the trailer, a conversation captured between Melania and her husband included at the end of the footage raised eyebrows.
In the shot, Melania appears to be calling Donald from their gilded Trump Tower residence.
"Hi, Mr. President. Congratulations," Melania says on the phone with her back turned to the camera.
"Did you watch it?" Donald asks Melania, who bluntly replies, "I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news."
Social media users focused on the exchange in the comment section, with many laughing at Melania's dismissal of the president.
"'Did you watch it?' 'I did not. I will see it on the news.' She' an icon. She's a legend. She is the moment," wrote one Instagram user.
Dozens more echoed with comments branding the first lady "an icon" and "a legend" for the remark.
And despite the Trump administration's harsh anti-immigration stance, many applauded the native Slovenian first lady for representing the American dream, with one user noting, "Life of an immigrant."
Melania Trump's 'Transactional' Marriage
The apparent snub comes amid rumors about Melania and Donald's marriage being on shaky ground.
Since taking office for his second term, the president and first lady's interactions have been heavily scrutinized, especially after they were caught in the middle of what appeared to be a heated argument during a United Nations visit.
Then, the politician confessed his wife wasn't thrilled by his abrupt decision to demolish the White House's East Wing, where the first lady's office and staff are housed, to make room for his multimillion-dollar ballroom.
As Radar reported, political experts and analysts suggested Melania's marriage is "purely transactional."
Video footage of Melania rejecting Donald's attempts at PDA has gone viral numerous times.
"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," an insider said after the president won the last election. "They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."
Melania’s former senior advisor and best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, suggested the first lady has become a shiny young "arm candy" for her husband to show off.
"I do believe it's a transactional marriage," Wolkoff said. "Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)."