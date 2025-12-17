Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

'Unbothered' Melania Trump Snubs The Don in Newly Released Footage for Her Upcoming Movie — as Rumors Their Marriage Is 'Crumbling' Ramp Up

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump has been called out for 'snubbing' husband Donald in the trailer for her upcoming film.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump has revealed the trailer for her upcoming movie – and the footage includes a notable diss from the first lady to husband Donald Trump amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melania, 55, dropped the preview for her namesake film, due to hit theaters on January 30, 2026, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Shares Trailer For Upcoming Film

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @MELANIATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

The first lady's upcoming film, 'MELANIA,' hits theaters worldwide on January 30, 2026.

The trailer begins with a behind-the-scenes shot of Melania at her husband's second inauguration in January.

While clutching the arm of a soldier escorting her inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Melania turns to the camera and says, "Here we go again" in a somewhat annoyed tone.

Her words cue a series of flashy snippets of Melania traveling and attending events with the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users branded Melania 'iconic' for dismissing the president in the trailer.

The montage continues with more behind-the-scenes footage of Melania in the White House, designing her dress for the presidential inaugural ball.

While the president was not featured in most of the clips used in the trailer, a conversation captured between Melania and her husband included at the end of the footage raised eyebrows.

In the shot, Melania appears to be calling Donald from their gilded Trump Tower residence.

"Hi, Mr. President. Congratulations," Melania says on the phone with her back turned to the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rumors have long swirled claiming Melania and Donald are headed for a divorce.

"Did you watch it?" Donald asks Melania, who bluntly replies, "I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news."

Social media users focused on the exchange in the comment section, with many laughing at Melania's dismissal of the president.

"'Did you watch it?' 'I did not. I will see it on the news.' She' an icon. She's a legend. She is the moment," wrote one Instagram user.

Dozens more echoed with comments branding the first lady "an icon" and "a legend" for the remark.

And despite the Trump administration's harsh anti-immigration stance, many applauded the native Slovenian first lady for representing the American dream, with one user noting, "Life of an immigrant."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's 'Transactional' Marriage

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania's ex-senior advisor and close friend suggested the first lady's marriage is 'transactional.'

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Don Lemon, Donald Trump

Don Lemon Goes Ballistic and Claims Trump Has a 'Small' Manhood in Vicious Takedown Following Prez's 'Vile' Response to Rob Reiner's Death

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein

'Trump is in The Epstein Files': Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Defends The Don's Controversial Relationship With the Late Pedo — They Were 'Young, Single Playboys Together'

The apparent snub comes amid rumors about Melania and Donald's marriage being on shaky ground.

Since taking office for his second term, the president and first lady's interactions have been heavily scrutinized, especially after they were caught in the middle of what appeared to be a heated argument during a United Nations visit.

Then, the politician confessed his wife wasn't thrilled by his abrupt decision to demolish the White House's East Wing, where the first lady's office and staff are housed, to make room for his multimillion-dollar ballroom.

As Radar reported, political experts and analysts suggested Melania's marriage is "purely transactional."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Video footage of Melania rejecting Donald's attempts at PDA has gone viral numerous times.

"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," an insider said after the president won the last election. "They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."

Melania’s former senior advisor and best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, suggested the first lady has become a shiny young "arm candy" for her husband to show off.

"I do believe it's a transactional marriage," Wolkoff said. "Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.