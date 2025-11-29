Your tip
Melania's Hollywood Power Play: First Lady Trump Drops Surprise Launch of Secretive New Studio 'Muse Films' and a $40 Million Amazon Deal

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

First lady Melania Trump quietly announced the launch of her new film production company.

Profile Image

Nov. 29 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

First lady Melania Trump has entered the film industry, quietly unveiling her new production company, Muse Films, through a brief 10-second announcement video posted to her personal X account, RadarOnline.com can report.

The understated rollout stands in contrast to the typically high-profile launches associated with the Trump family, who often publicize new ventures with extensive fanfare.

Muse Films

melania trump hollywood power play launch new studio muse films amazon deal
Source: MEGA

The company’s name appears to reference Melania’s Secret Service code name, 'Muse'.

Muse Films appears to reference Melania's Secret Service code name, "Muse", and the company's first project will be her self-titled documentary, MELANIA, set to premiere exclusively in theaters worldwide on Jan. 30, 2026.

The first lady frequently joins President Donald Trump at official events and ribbon-cuttings, but this announcement was made without the usual media build-up.

The new company's name may raise industry questions, as two separate production entities currently operate under the Muse Films title — one an Amazon subsidiary in Europe, and the other an American company known for films such as The Virgin Suicides, American Psycho, and Spring Breakers. It remains unclear whether Melania's company will be affiliated with either or established as a completely independent operation.

Melania Documentary

melania trump hollywood power play launch new studio muse films amazon deal
Source: MEGA

Muse Films’ first confirmed project is MELANIA, her self-titled documentary.

So far, the only confirmed project is her upcoming documentary, which Amazon MGM Studios acquired for a reported $40 million. The deal was finalized shortly before the start of President Trump's second term, around the same period Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended the inauguration.

"I had an idea to make a movie, to make a film, about my life," Melania told Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt in January. "My life is incredible. It's incredibly busy, and I told my agent, you know, 'I have this idea, so please, you know, go out and make a deal for me.'"

Although Melania typically avoids overt political engagement, the film promises to offer a rare behind-the-scenes perspective on her life. Reports indicate that both President Trump and their son, Barron, will make brief appearances.

Amazon MGM's Agreement

melania trump hollywood power play launch new studio muse films amazon deal
Source: MEGA

Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid $40 million for rights to the documentary.

Amazon MGM Studios described the film as providing unparalleled access to the tense weeks leading up to the 2025 inauguration.

"MELANIA offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration — through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself," the studio said. "Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family."

The studio's agreement also includes rights to a multi-episode series to accompany the documentary. The project will be directed by Brett Ratner, marking his return to filmmaking after facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, which he denies.

