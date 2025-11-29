Melania's Hollywood Power Play: First Lady Trump Drops Surprise Launch of Secretive New Studio 'Muse Films' and a $40 Million Amazon Deal

Muse Films appears to reference Melania's Secret Service code name, "Muse", and the company's first project will be her self-titled documentary, MELANIA, set to premiere exclusively in theaters worldwide on Jan. 30, 2026.

The first lady frequently joins President Donald Trump at official events and ribbon-cuttings, but this announcement was made without the usual media build-up.

The new company's name may raise industry questions, as two separate production entities currently operate under the Muse Films title — one an Amazon subsidiary in Europe, and the other an American company known for films such as The Virgin Suicides, American Psycho, and Spring Breakers. It remains unclear whether Melania's company will be affiliated with either or established as a completely independent operation.