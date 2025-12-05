Your tip
Melania Trump

Melania Trump Trolled With Foul-Mouthed Holiday Decor Rant Audio as First Lady Attends National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The White House

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's Christmas rant is once again making the rounds on social media.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

A wild, foul-mouthed holiday decor rant from Melania Trump has gone viral after she attended the White House Christmas tree launch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The audio was leaked by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser to the first lady.

Melania Trump's Shocking Christmas Rant

Source: @ReallyAmerican1/X

Melania Trump complains about people thinking she's 'complicit' with her husband, Donald Trump, in leaked audio.

In the audio, Melania begins by expressing her frustration with people comparing her to her husband, Donald Trump.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am," she complains in the leaked audio. "Where I am – I'm working my ass off."

She then begins ranting about Christmas, which she refers to as "Christmas stuff."

"Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right? Correct?" she rages.

'Give Me a F------ Break!'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was informed she had 'no choice' but to do 'Christmas stuff.'

Wolkoff assures her she's "correct" and "100 percent" she needs to do the "Christmas stuff" and has "no choice."

"And then I do it," Melania continues in the audio, "and I say that I'm working on Christmas, planning for the Christmas. And they said, 'Oh, what about the children? They were separated.' Give me a f------ break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?"

"I know," Wolkoff replies.

"I cannot go – I was trying to get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law."

The "children" they were referring to were kids being separated from their families during her controversial husband's first term due to his "zero-tolerance policy" that took place at the U.S./Mexico border.

Melania Trump Bashes the Liberal Media

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump complains about 'liberal media' being 'against' her and husband in leaked audio.

Wolkoff tries to calm her down, saying, "But here's my thing. Hear what you just said? But instead of that, if you just – your messaging. You were so loved. You were."

"They will not do the story," Melania continues. "We put it out. They would not do the story. You would not believe it. They would not do the story. Because... they are against us because they're liberal media. Yeah, if I go to Fox, they will do the story. I don't want to go to Fox."

The audio was from 2018 and initially leaked by Wolkoff in 2020.

As Radar reported, Melania was trolled over spending under three minutes at an event for the White House Christmas tree's arrival this year.

Melania Trump's 2025 Christmas Tree Snafu

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump walked around a horse-drawn carriage with the 2025 White House Christmas tree.

As the tree arrived, Melania spent a mere two minutes and 50 seconds welcoming it before returning to the presidential residence.

While around the tree, she posed for some pictures and shook some hands. The first lady also walked around the horse-drawn carriage that held the tree, calling it "beautiful" before she departed.

People on X went after her for the minuscule amount of time she spent at the event, with one person calling her the "worst, most unproductive first lady in U.S. history."

Others referred to her as the "grinch" for fleeing the scene so quickly.

"She's made it crystal clear she hates Christmas," another X user piped in to add. "Trump and his regime have ruined Christmas and Thanksgiving for me."

