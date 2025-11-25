Not a Merry Melania Trump! First Lady Trolled For Spending Under Three Minutes at White House Christmas Event Before Leaving — Years After 2018 Holiday Meltdown

The event marked the arrival of the White House Christmas tree.

Melania Trump has been trolled for spending under three minutes at a White House Christmas event years after her infamous meltdown over the holiday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melania Trump was slammed as the 'grinch' on X.

At the arrival of the tree, the first lady spent a mere two minutes and 50 seconds welcoming it before returning to the presidential residence.

During her brief appearance, she posed for some photos and gave a few handshakes.

She also walked around the horse-drawn carriage that was carrying the tree, insisting it was "beautiful" before posing for some pics for the press and going back inside.

Critics on X slammed her for the limited time she spent at the event, with one person calling her the "worst, most unproductive first lady in U.S. history."

Others referred to her as the "grinch" for fleeing the scene so quickly.

"She's made it crystal clear she hates Christmas," another X user shared. "Trump and his regime have ruined Christmas and Thanksgiving for me."