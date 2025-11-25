Not a Merry Melania Trump! First Lady Trolled For Spending Under Three Minutes at White House Christmas Event Before Leaving — Years After 2018 Holiday Meltdown
Nov. 25 2025, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Melania Trump has been trolled for spending under three minutes at a White House Christmas event years after her infamous meltdown over the holiday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The event marked the arrival of the White House Christmas tree.
Melania's Brief Appearance at the White House Christmas Event
At the arrival of the tree, the first lady spent a mere two minutes and 50 seconds welcoming it before returning to the presidential residence.
During her brief appearance, she posed for some photos and gave a few handshakes.
She also walked around the horse-drawn carriage that was carrying the tree, insisting it was "beautiful" before posing for some pics for the press and going back inside.
Critics on X slammed her for the limited time she spent at the event, with one person calling her the "worst, most unproductive first lady in U.S. history."
Others referred to her as the "grinch" for fleeing the scene so quickly.
"She's made it crystal clear she hates Christmas," another X user shared. "Trump and his regime have ruined Christmas and Thanksgiving for me."
Melania Trump's Christmas Scandal
Christmas has been a controversial topic surrounding Trump since an audio leaked of her going off about it in 2020.
The leaked recording was from 2018, during her husband, Donald Trump's, first term in office.
"I’m working… my a-- off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?" she said, venting about her responsibilities in regard to the holiday.
"OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f------ break," she added, referring to a family separation policy Donald launched during his first term.
Melania's Christmas decor also came under fire during Donald's first term, as she featured blood-red "American Treasures" trees. People compared these to colors from The Handmaid's Tale and The Shining.
The White House had her back, though, defending the color choice as being a reference to "pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers" and called it a "symbol of valor and bravery."
Melania Trump's Ornament Line
Melania recently teased the decor she's planning for this year's Christmas, as she showed herself walking through a room at the White House and placing a Christmas ornament down on a decorated table in a clip on X in October.
Keeping with the spirit of the season, she also debuted a line of Christmas ornaments earlier this year.
The ornaments are part of what she's called the 250 collection in honor of next year’s semiquincentennial and are split between three depicting U.S. landmarks and three featuring patriotic imagery.
The landmarks include the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and Mount Rushmore. All of the ornaments also have her signature and an "option" for a "unique digital collectible." According to the website, the orders will take approximately 10-12 weeks to ship, and the ornaments are priced at $75 to 90 apiece, with $465 netting the entire set.
"I am excited to continue this annual holiday tradition with the Celebrating America collection of ornaments," Melania claimed in a statement.
"This year, I sought inspiration in our Nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, and all of the holiday blessings that we enjoy as Americans," she added.
Candace Owens' Show Abruptly Canceled Over 'Assassination' Plot: Conservative Mouthpiece Claims French President Emmanuel Macron 'Attempted to' Have Her Killed Amid Legal Battle
Melania Trump Slammed Over Her Christmas Ornaments
After Melania debuted her Christmas ornament collection, many slammed her on X, with one person calling her and Donald the "griftiest, grifting couple ever" and another similarly noting this was a case of "more grifting."
"They love to grift," another person added.
"Money is their 'god.'"