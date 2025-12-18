Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Torches the Trump Administration Over Kennedy Center Name Change Honoring the Don — 'I Won't Back Down!'

Split photo of Jack Schlossberg, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jack Schlossberg slammed Donald Trump and his administration over the Kennedy Center rename.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of late President John F. Kennedy and a congressional hopeful, has slammed Donald Trump and his administration for attempting to change the name of the Kennedy Center to honor the current president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Schlossberg, 32, took to social media to make it "LOUD AND CLEAR" he did not support his family's prestigious national cultural center being renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center," and also highlighted a major legal issue with the announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Announces Kennedy Center Rebrand

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt said the Kennedy Center board 'voted unanimously' to change the name to the 'Trump-Kennedy Center.'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the name-change in a X post on Thursday, December 18.

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," Leavitt's post read. "Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation."

"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur," the press secretary added.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg Rages Over Name Change

Source: @JACKUNO/INSTAGRAM

Schlossberg called on supporters to 'send me to Congress' so he could 'smoke these fools' after the Kennedy Center announcement.

Schlossberg – who has developed a reputation for zany and satirical social media rants, most of which mock his political adversaries – shared a screenshot of Leavitt's post on Instagram alongside a fiery caption.

"SEND ME TO CONGRESS TO SMOKE THESE FOOLS – MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR – I won’t back down or be drowned out," JFK's grandson captioned his post.

The carousel post's second photo featured a screenshot of the legal guidelines outlined with the creation of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Bold, highlighted text reading "Law prohibits renaming Kennedy Center" was plastered across the top of the image.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jack Schlossberg
Source: MEGA

Schlossberg shared legal guidelines for the cultural center prohibiting additional memorials.

Under a section of the guidelines titled "Restriction on additional memorials," the aspiring politician highlighted a paragraph addressing renaming the cultural center.

"(The) Board shall assure that after December 2, 1983, no additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts," the underscored text read.

In a follow-up post, Schlossberg shared a screenshot from his congressional campaign's X account on the "Kennedy Center Rename," in which he appeared to accuse the White House of lying about the name change vote being "unanimous."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Donald Trump, Susie Wiles

Trump's 'Mad About the Ego Grab': The Don's 'Watching' Staff Members Closely After Their Glitzy Magazine Photoshoot — 'He Hates It When Anyone Else Tries to Shine'

Composite photo of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Assassination Bombshell: Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Allegedly Sent Chilling Messages to Pals After the Horrific Killing of the Conservative Activist

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Schlossberg alleged 'microphones were muted' and the name change vote was 'not unanimous.'

"Microphones were muted, and the board meeting was NOT unanimous ... Our campaign represents everything Trump can't stand or defeat," the X post stated.

Followers offered their support to Schlossberg and encouraged him to "Protect your name (and) legacy."

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!! This is repulsive and just deeply wrong," an outraged Instagram user wrote.

Others branded the move "creepy" and accused Trump of taking a page out of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's book.

"The North Korea vibes just get stronger," read another comment.

Another noted how Trump paved over the famous White House Rose Garden installed by Schlossberg's maternal grandmother, Jackie Kennedy.

"Get em Jack. This is so sickening," the user wrote. "(He) trashed your grandmother's beautiful rose garden... now this."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.