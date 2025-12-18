JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Torches the Trump Administration Over Kennedy Center Name Change Honoring the Don — 'I Won't Back Down!'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the name-change in a X post on Thursday, December 18.

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," Leavitt's post read. "Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation."

"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur," the press secretary added.