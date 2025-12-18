JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Torches the Trump Administration Over Kennedy Center Name Change Honoring the Don — 'I Won't Back Down!'
Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of late President John F. Kennedy and a congressional hopeful, has slammed Donald Trump and his administration for attempting to change the name of the Kennedy Center to honor the current president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Schlossberg, 32, took to social media to make it "LOUD AND CLEAR" he did not support his family's prestigious national cultural center being renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center," and also highlighted a major legal issue with the announcement.
White House Announces Kennedy Center Rebrand
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the name-change in a X post on Thursday, December 18.
"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," Leavitt's post read. "Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation."
"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur," the press secretary added.
Jack Schlossberg Rages Over Name Change
Schlossberg – who has developed a reputation for zany and satirical social media rants, most of which mock his political adversaries – shared a screenshot of Leavitt's post on Instagram alongside a fiery caption.
"SEND ME TO CONGRESS TO SMOKE THESE FOOLS – MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR – I won’t back down or be drowned out," JFK's grandson captioned his post.
The carousel post's second photo featured a screenshot of the legal guidelines outlined with the creation of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Bold, highlighted text reading "Law prohibits renaming Kennedy Center" was plastered across the top of the image.
Under a section of the guidelines titled "Restriction on additional memorials," the aspiring politician highlighted a paragraph addressing renaming the cultural center.
"(The) Board shall assure that after December 2, 1983, no additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts," the underscored text read.
In a follow-up post, Schlossberg shared a screenshot from his congressional campaign's X account on the "Kennedy Center Rename," in which he appeared to accuse the White House of lying about the name change vote being "unanimous."
Trump's 'Mad About the Ego Grab': The Don's 'Watching' Staff Members Closely After Their Glitzy Magazine Photoshoot — 'He Hates It When Anyone Else Tries to Shine'
"Microphones were muted, and the board meeting was NOT unanimous ... Our campaign represents everything Trump can't stand or defeat," the X post stated.
Followers offered their support to Schlossberg and encouraged him to "Protect your name (and) legacy."
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!! This is repulsive and just deeply wrong," an outraged Instagram user wrote.
Others branded the move "creepy" and accused Trump of taking a page out of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's book.
"The North Korea vibes just get stronger," read another comment.
Another noted how Trump paved over the famous White House Rose Garden installed by Schlossberg's maternal grandmother, Jackie Kennedy.
"Get em Jack. This is so sickening," the user wrote. "(He) trashed your grandmother's beautiful rose garden... now this."