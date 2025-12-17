Your tip
Barron Trump

Barron Is a Movie Star! Trump and Melania's Ultra-Private Son, 19, Steps Into Spotlight Making a Rare Appearance in First Lady’s Upcoming Film

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: @melaniatrump/X

Barron Trump is making his film debut in his mother's upcoming documentary.

Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Barron Trump is gearing up for his big-screen debut in his mother, Melania Trump's upcoming film, Melania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The trailer for the documentary dropped today, and Melania's son, who typically keeps to himself, made an appearance in it.

The Trailer for Melania Trump's Upcoming Documentary

Source: @melaniatrump/X

Melania Trump insists 'everyone wants to know, so here it is' in her new documentary trailer.

In the trailer for the film, which drops January 30, we see Melania preparing to become the first lady of the United States of America again.

"Everyone wants to know, so here it is," her voice tells viewers over multiple clips of her gearing up to take on the highly respected position.

At two points in the clip, Melania is beaming at her only son Barron, and in another clip, the teen is seen waving to an audience.

Other notable moments in the trailer include her calling Donald Trump to congratulate him and him asking if she watched him.

She replies that she did not, but she will catch it on the news.

Barron Trump's Conversation With a Pastor Was Leaked

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: @melaniatrump/X

A pastor provided Barron Trump with 'all the evidence for God and Christianity' in a recent conversation.

While Barron Trump tends to be ultra-private, a MAGA pastor recently leaked to the press details of his meeting with him.

Stuart Knechtle, the pastor, revealed how he shared "all the evidence for God and Christianity" during a talk with Barron.

"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," Knechtle said while appearing on The George Janko Show, a faith-based podcast, earlier this month.

"I thought I was really on, I was pumped," he added. "And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations."

Barron Trump Is 'Very Close' to Putting His Faith in Christ

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump mostly keeps his life private, regardless of his father being the president.

Knechtle went on to reveal he shared a story with Barron about a friend of his in Africa who "witnessed thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations."

"How do you explain that?" he asked the president's son, who reportedly felt Knechtle had made a "very interesting point."

"And that was the only thing that stuck with him," he added, noting Barron is "very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close."

Melania Trump Is Furious Over the Leaked Conversation Involving Barron

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump feels that Barron's conversation with a pastor being leaked is a 'betrayal.'

After the details of Barron's talk with the pastor were leaked, Melania was reportedly furious.

"Melania has always stressed discretion," a White House insider revealed to Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."

"Melania exploded when she heard about it," another source stated. "This isn't just disappointment — it's fury."

A third source added: "This isn't about politics or religion. It’s about trust. She has always tried to shield him from the spotlight."

The First Lady is said to be so upset by the "betrayal" she's contemplating some severe consequences.

"Melania's circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality," an aide spilled to Shuter. "Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated."

""Barron's moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating."

