White House War between Melania Trump and Stepdaughter Ivanka Laid Bare — As Insiders FINALLY Lift Lid on the Searing and Ugly Truth of Their Feud
Melania Trump and stepdaughter Ivanka's feud dates back to before the pair found themselves in the White House.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Melania and Ivanka have not seen eye-to-eye much over the course of their relationship, battling it out over everything from vacations to even policy issues.
Melania and Ivanka found themselves in the same circle after the former model's 2005 marriage to Donald Trump – years before the reality star would become president.
At 34, Melania was 24 years younger than Trump at the time, and only 11 years older than his eldest daughter, which is said to have led to plenty of bickering between one another.
Their speculated feud really erupted once they moved from New York City to the White House for Trump's first term as president in 2020.
The duo are believed to have had a power struggle during their time in the White House, with Melania reportedly being asked her thoughts on straying away from the traditional "Office of the First Lady" and going the "Office of the First Family" route instead.
This request reportedly left Melania raging.
In 2018, then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly even had to mediate between Melania and Ivanka and their offices, according to one report.
A source said at the time: "Ivanka will always be a thorn in (Melania's) side."
During Trump's second inauguration ceremony in January, some viewers noted Melania, 54, and Ivanka, 43, did not interact despite standing next to each other.
Melania may get more time to herself moving forward, as Ivanka has decided to stay away from her father's political dealings.
She said last month in a podcast interview: "I'm most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for (Trump), to take his mind off things and watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself, and just relax," while not mentioning her stepmom at all.
Ivanka also made clear she isn't exactly a fan of the nightmare that is politics, and added: “I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable.
"There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine."
Despite this, one source believes Melania will still have to deal with Ivanka at family functions.
An insider said: "(Melania) is going be irritated because Ivanka is going to just show up at state dinners and stuff. That's going to be the new battle."
Another source believes "there is a sense of competition" between the two, especially with Ivanka's life seemingly blossoming according to her Instagram photos – which Melania is said to find "unprofessional."
"... I think there's a sense of (Melania) trying to fit in with the Trump family, about being these accomplished business people," said the insider.
And Melania may be well on her way to doing just that as she is set to receive a $40million payday to film a docuseries for Prime Video, which is expected to be released in theaters and on the streaming service later this year.
The massive deal includes the documentary and a two-to-three-episode follow-up docuseries on Melania, who will act as executive producer.