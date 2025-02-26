Kate Hudson Makes VERY Raunchy Confession About 'Sex in Your 40s' As She Strips for Near-Naked Photoshoot and Admits She's the 'Biggest Flirt'

Kate Hudson is the "biggest flirt on the planet" and she's not afraid to show it. At 45, the Almost Famous star got candid about her playful attitude and sizzling sex life in her 40s – showing off her daring new sense of freedom while posing in barely-there casual wear in the process, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Hudson admitted to being the 'biggest flirt' while discussing her newfound freedom at age 45.

Hudson's leading-lady looks and unfiltered commitment to her roles, like her unforgettable rendition of You're So Vain in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, made her the queen of romantic comedies for a decade. In her newest interview for Bustle, she discussed the importance of playing character Isla Gordon in the Netflix series Running Point – one of her most standout performances to date.

Source: MEGA The actress showed off her lean figure and cleavage in a set of steamy new photos for her latest interview.

She said: "It’s not just about finding love. It’s really about finding your place, your confidence in the things that you want in your life, whether it’s work or relationships." The convo switched to Hudson dishing on how she values unabashedness in her personal life, admitting: "I’m the biggest flirt on the planet.

"So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody — girls, boys." Fortunately, Hudson's fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, has learned to go with the flow since they first became friends decades ago.

The Hollywood star said: "Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy." Hudson's stern confidence has also translated to her sex life, with the A-lister admitting things have gotten better in the bedroom with age.

Source: MEGA Hudson admitted she has recently started 'feeling herself' in a way she 'hasn't for a long time.'

She explained: "The best part about sex in your 40s, honestly, is the freedom. "Sex isn’t supposed to be pretty, and I think that when you get older you kind of have more fun with that."

At her current age, Hudson said she has finally started "feeling herself in a way she hasn't in a long time" – despite being more selective about her roles on the career side. She explained: "In COVID, I realized that my creativity had been shut off for a long time," and added, "I’m very clear about the things that I really want to be doing now in my life. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, I know how my machine wants to function."

Hudson's admissions were matched with effortlessly alluring photos, showing the star posing in casual nighttime attire. Some of the vintage-inspired flicks showed the Bride Wars star wearing tiny underwear and heels, showing off her lean figure and natural beauty.

In one photo, Hudson donned an open blazer and small boy shorts, with her fingers tucked in as she confidently displayed ample cleavage. Other ensembles featured striped boxers paired with a snug sweater, sheer red tights combined with a grey long-sleeve shirt, and an oversized button-up shirt worn over tiny white briefs.

Source: MEGA The rom-com superstar also said she battles with self-doubt every once in a while.