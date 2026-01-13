EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Prince Harry Security Row — Experts Warn Royal Exile's U.K. Protection is 'Far From Done Deal' For One Massive Reason
Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing renewed uncertainty over his police protection in Britain as he prepares to return to London, with experts telling RadarOnline.com claims his security is now "nailed on" when the royal exile is back in the U.K. are both premature and risk undermining a process that is still very much unresolved.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, is due back in the U.K. this month for a High Court trial against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.
High Court Showdown Puts Security In The Spotlight
His case, scheduled to begin on January 19, centers on alleged breaches of privacy, which the publisher denies, having previously described the claims as "lurid" and "simply preposterous."
In the run-up to the hearing, reports have suggested Harry's police protection could be reinstated following a new risk review.
Government sources, however, now told us no final decision has been made and that a full assessment of his security needs is still ongoing.
Ravec Review Remains Open And Unresolved
The renewed scrutiny comes against the backdrop of Harry's long-running dispute with the U.K.'s Home Office, which removed his automatic police protection in Britain after the ex-soldier stepped back from royal duties.
That legal challenge ended in defeat in May 2025. Speaking to the BBC after the ruling, Harry invoked the death of his mother, Princess Diana, saying "some people want history to repeat itself," which he described as "pretty dark."
Sources familiar with the current review process say confidence around an automatic approval is misplaced.
One insider close to the risk management board said: "No-one can say what the RMB (Risk Management Board) will ultimately advise Ravec (the Royal and VIP Executive Committee,) because the review is still underway and there is simply no conclusion yet."
The source added: "Suggestions that the outcome is already settled look like an effort to shape the media narrative around a process that is still active and being properly examined. This is the one huge reason this is far from a done deal for Harry."
Palace Keeps Distance As Tensions Linger
The RMB is tasked with reassessing Harry's risk profile and reporting to Ravec, the executive committee responsible for the protection of royalty and public figures.
Ravec includes representatives from the Home Office, the Metropolitan Police, and the Royal Household and advises an independent chair who makes the final call on protection levels.
Relations between Harry and the royal household remain strained as the review continues.
Hopes of reconciliation with his father, King Charles, 77, appeared to surface in September after a 50-minute meeting at Clarence House in 2025.
Asked afterward how the King was, Harry replied: "Yes, he's great, thank you." Since then, progress has stalled.
Charles is understood to be reluctant to meet his younger son again while legal proceedings involving the government remain active and is expected to stay in Scotland while the trial plays out.
Harry Blasts 'Establishment Stitch Up' Claims
Harry has previously criticized the removal of his security as "a good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up" and suggested the King could help resolve the issue with a flick of his pen.
He said last year: "There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him."
Claims the palace could intervene to block a favorable outcome have been firmly rejected.
A former royal aide said: "This is a well-worn storyline that surfaces whenever things do not go his way, but it is misleading and wrong.
"The palace does not control Ravec, yet any unfavorable outcome is immediately framed as an establishment plot."
Harry is expected to attend court later this month alongside other high-profile claimants, including Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost, Baroness Lawrence and Sir Simon Hughes.
Further U.K. visits are planned later this year linked to the Invictus Games, with future travel decisions likely to hinge on the outcome of the latest security assessment.