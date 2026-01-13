EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Prince Harry Security Row — Experts Warn Royal Exile's U.K. Protection is 'Far From Done Deal' For One Massive Reason

The renewed scrutiny comes against the backdrop of Harry's long-running dispute with the U.K.'s Home Office, which removed his automatic police protection in Britain after the ex-soldier stepped back from royal duties.

That legal challenge ended in defeat in May 2025. Speaking to the BBC after the ruling, Harry invoked the death of his mother, Princess Diana, saying "some people want history to repeat itself," which he described as "pretty dark."

Sources familiar with the current review process say confidence around an automatic approval is misplaced.

One insider close to the risk management board said: "No-one can say what the RMB (Risk Management Board) will ultimately advise Ravec (the Royal and VIP Executive Committee,) because the review is still underway and there is simply no conclusion yet."

The source added: "Suggestions that the outcome is already settled look like an effort to shape the media narrative around a process that is still active and being properly examined. This is the one huge reason this is far from a done deal for Harry."