'Not Normal Behavior': Erika Kirk Brutally Ridiculed for Attending College Football Game Without Two Kids — as Charlie's Widow Continues to Face Parenting Backlash

The latest criticism of Charlie Kirk 's widow appeared on social media platform X, and users did not hold back in their opinion on her.

Erika Kirk was brutally ridiculed for attending a college football game without her two kids as she continues to face parenting backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'This doesn't look like mourning,' an X user wrote about Erika Kirk's appearance without her kids at a football game.

Another glitzy night out at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 🍑🏈 Erika Kirk front and center, all smiles, celebrating. But... real talk: it's been just 4 months since Charlie's tragic death, and those little ones (toddler and preschool age) just lost their dad in the most horrific… pic.twitter.com/VbBCGoP9fT

Alongside a photo of Kirk, one person wrote, "Another glitzy night out at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Erika Kirk front and center, all smiles, celebrating. But... real talk: it's been just 4 months since Charlie's tragic death, and those little ones (toddler and preschool age) just lost their dad in the most horrific way."

They went on to question where Kirk's kids are during her "constant outings," which include "bowl games, events, (and) travel."

"Seems like they're rarely (if ever) around," they continued. "Are they okay?"

The user went on to ask who is watching them "while Mom's out cheering and networking."

"Kids that young are struggling hard with grief, they need stability, routine, and their remaining parent close by more than ever. This doesn't look like mourning; it looks like moving on fast," they added.

"Grief is personal, sure, but when you're the only parent left, priorities shift to the babies first. Thoughts? Sending love to those kiddos...they deserve peace and healing."