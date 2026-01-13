'Not Normal Behavior': Erika Kirk Brutally Ridiculed for Attending College Football Game Without Two Kids — as Charlie's Widow Continues to Face Parenting Backlash
Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk was brutally ridiculed for attending a college football game without her two kids as she continues to face parenting backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest criticism of Charlie Kirk's widow appeared on social media platform X, and users did not hold back in their opinion on her.
A Social Media User Questioned Who Is Watching Erika Kirk's Children
Alongside a photo of Kirk, one person wrote, "Another glitzy night out at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Erika Kirk front and center, all smiles, celebrating. But... real talk: it's been just 4 months since Charlie's tragic death, and those little ones (toddler and preschool age) just lost their dad in the most horrific way."
They went on to question where Kirk's kids are during her "constant outings," which include "bowl games, events, (and) travel."
"Seems like they're rarely (if ever) around," they continued. "Are they okay?"
The user went on to ask who is watching them "while Mom's out cheering and networking."
"Kids that young are struggling hard with grief, they need stability, routine, and their remaining parent close by more than ever. This doesn't look like mourning; it looks like moving on fast," they added.
"Grief is personal, sure, but when you're the only parent left, priorities shift to the babies first. Thoughts? Sending love to those kiddos...they deserve peace and healing."
Erika Kirk 'Is Not Normal,' a Social Media User Insisted
In response to the initial post, others chimed in with their thoughts on Erika.
"She's not normal," one person insisted. "That's the nicest thing I can say about her."
Another similarly claimed her behavior is "not normal" due to her just losing her husband and the father of her children, while a third person alleged they haven't "seen Erika with her kids since Charlie died."
"My thoughts are people grieve differently," another person stated. "It's just a matter of not being with her children for extended periods, which is a pill I can't swallow at all, it's rather sickening to me. She's nothing like me, and I am definitely nothing like her. My goodness, I feel bad for my dog when I am not home for the day sometimes. lol."
Erika 'Didn't Ask' to Be the Leader of Turning Point USA
Since Charlie died, Erika has taken over as the leader of his organization, Turning Point USA.
As Radar reported, in December 2025, Erika addressed her new position in contrast to being a stay-at-home mother.
"I didn't ask for this. It's, obviously, a blessing," she shared at the time. "I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There's nothing wrong with being a mother."
Erika went on to note there's no "more beautiful and emotional and powerful 'job title' than being a mother."
"For me, I experienced what it was like living in New York and experiencing that 'boss babe' culture. When I met Charlie and we had our babies, I was in it. That was all hands on deck. I would take that world in a heartbeat," she added.
Erika Kirk Has 'One Heck of a Village' to Help Her
Erika also insisted she and Charlie had the same mission, whether it was about raising kids or Turning Point USA.
"Stepping into this role is not so much a job title. It's not a 9-to-5 for me (and) this is something that I'm very passionate about," she said. "(Turning Point USA) is still a living, breathing version of my husband. This organization is not just a company to me, and the staff and employees are not just staff and employees, they're family. For me, it's a lot different and a lot deeper than a career. This is very personal."
While she noted transitioning from being a stay-at-home parent to her new role has been emotionally grueling, she acknowledged she's received help from others.
"At the same time, it takes a village," she noted. "I have one heck of a village."