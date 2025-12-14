'I Didn't Ask for This': Erika Kirk Responds to Critics as She Balances Single Motherhood and Leading Turning Point USA Following Charlie's Death

Speaking during a Saturday, December 13, town hall with CBS News, Erika, 37, reflected on the unexpected turn her life has taken since Charlie was shot and killed in September at the age of 31.

Erika Kirk has addressed the apparent contradiction between her past advocacy urging women not to delay marriage in favor of career ambitions and her current reality as a working single parent following the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk , RadarOnline.com can report.

"What I don't want to happen is women, young women in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage," Erika said at the summit. "You're relying on the government to support you instead of being united with the husband, where you can support yourself and your husband can support and you can guys all combine together."

Erika previously made headlines earlier this month after criticizing what she described as a growing trend among young women to prioritize professional success over marriage and family, arguing that such choices could lead to increased reliance on government support. Her remarks were delivered during The New York Times' 2025 DealBook Summit, where she reacted to voting patterns among unmarried women in New York City.

" I didn't ask for this. It's, obviously, a blessing," Erika said. "I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There's nothing wrong with being a mother."

Following her husband's death, Erika assumed new leadership responsibilities as CEO and chairperson of Turning Point USA, the conservative organization Charlie founded. She emphasized that her role is rooted in purpose rather than professional ambition.

"There's actually [no] more beautiful and emotional and powerful 'job title' if you will [than] being a mother," Erika said. "For me, I experienced what it was like living in New York and experiencing that 'boss babe' culture. When I met Charlie and we had our babies, I was in it. That was all hands on deck. I would take that world in a heartbeat."

Erika explained that she and Charlie always shared the same mission, whether it involved raising their children or leading Turning Point USA together.

"Stepping into this role is not so much a job title. It's not a 9-to-5 for me [and] this is something that I'm very passionate about," she said. "[Turning Point USA] is still a living, breathing version of my husband. This organization is not just a company to me, and the staff and employees are not just staff and employees, they're family. For me, it's a lot different and a lot deeper than a career. This is very personal."