Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Charlie Kirk

'I Didn't Ask for This': Erika Kirk Responds to Critics as She Balances Single Motherhood and Leading Turning Point USA Following Charlie's Death

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA; Fox News

Erika Kirk addressed criticism over her past comments urging women not to delay marriage in favor of careers.

Profile Image

Dec. 14 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Erika Kirk has addressed the apparent contradiction between her past advocacy urging women not to delay marriage in favor of career ambitions and her current reality as a working single parent following the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can report.

Speaking during a Saturday, December 13, town hall with CBS News, Erika, 37, reflected on the unexpected turn her life has taken since Charlie was shot and killed in September at the age of 31.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'I Didn't Ask for This'

erika kirk responds critics balances motherhood turning point usa
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk said Charlie was the 'love' of her life.

"I didn't ask for this. It's, obviously, a blessing," Erika said. "I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There's nothing wrong with being a mother."

Erika previously made headlines earlier this month after criticizing what she described as a growing trend among young women to prioritize professional success over marriage and family, arguing that such choices could lead to increased reliance on government support. Her remarks were delivered during The New York Times' 2025 DealBook Summit, where she reacted to voting patterns among unmarried women in New York City.

"What I don't want to happen is women, young women in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage," Erika said at the summit. "You're relying on the government to support you instead of being united with the husband, where you can support yourself and your husband can support and you can guys all combine together."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie's Death

erika kirk responds critics balances motherhood turning point usa
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk said she did not seek out her current professional role.

Following her husband's death, Erika assumed new leadership responsibilities as CEO and chairperson of Turning Point USA, the conservative organization Charlie founded. She emphasized that her role is rooted in purpose rather than professional ambition.

"There's actually [no] more beautiful and emotional and powerful 'job title' if you will [than] being a mother," Erika said. "For me, I experienced what it was like living in New York and experiencing that 'boss babe' culture. When I met Charlie and we had our babies, I was in it. That was all hands on deck. I would take that world in a heartbeat."

Erika explained that she and Charlie always shared the same mission, whether it involved raising their children or leading Turning Point USA together.

"Stepping into this role is not so much a job title. It's not a 9-to-5 for me [and] this is something that I'm very passionate about," she said. "[Turning Point USA] is still a living, breathing version of my husband. This organization is not just a company to me, and the staff and employees are not just staff and employees, they're family. For me, it's a lot different and a lot deeper than a career. This is very personal."

'It Takes a Village'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Nicki Minaj and Gavin Newsom

'Mission Impossible': Nicki Minaj Savages Gavin Newsom's White House Dreams While Embracing MAGA and Praising VP JD Vance

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump

Melania Trump Wears $5K Black Velvet Suit at Congressional Ball... as Prez Battles Affordability Crisis Claims

erika kirk responds critics balances motherhood turning point usa
Source: MEGA

Erika spoke during a December 13 town hall with CBS News

Erika acknowledged that the transition has been emotionally difficult but said she has relied on support from others.

"At the same time, it takes a village," she stated. "I have one heck of a village."

During the town hall, Erika also offered advice to an audience member seeking guidance on dating and marriage.

"If you're expecting to marry someone that I was blessed with, like a Charlie, you have to be the type of woman that will attract a Charlie," she said. "Are you going to church, are you going to Bible study? Did you tell your pastor that you were ready for the Lord to bring into your life the man that you've been praying for? You yourself need to be prepared for that man."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.