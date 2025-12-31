Erika Kirk Shares Heartbreaking Detail Three Months After Husband Charlie's Assassination — His 'Socks Still on the Floor, Shoes by the Door, Vitamins Everywhere'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late political activist three months after he was gunned down while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Erika confessed she's "kept everything in the home" the same as it was before Charlie's murder – including his "socks still on the floor" – and hit back at critics who have scrutinized her actions in the aftermath of her husband's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Erika Kirk Reveals Charlie's Belongings Haven't Been Moved
Erika, who has taken over as CEO of TurningPoint USA, the conservative non-profit her late husband co-founded, in the wake of Charlie's death, reflected on how "life is a little different" in the Instagram post.
"... Life is a little different. It's this rhythm of maintaining our traditions mixed in with creating new ones to harmonize into a normalcy for the babies. It’s new, but strange. Familiar, but not," she began her caption.
The carousel post featured snaps of the couple's two young children, whose faces were hidden from the camera, enjoying holiday festivities. Other photos featured Charlie's belongings exactly as he left them before he was fatally shot on September 10.
Erika Kirk Calls Out Critics
"I've kept everything in the home still the same after these several months, your socks still on the floor, your shoes by the door, your vitamins everywhere on the counter," the widow noted as she promised, "That’s how it’ll stay."
Erika's tone shifted as she addressed the backlash she had received since Charlie's death. The mother-of-two raised eyebrows when she donned a pair of leather pants for a TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi – and then embraced JD Vance in what many deemed an inappropriate hug, as Erika ran her fingers through the vice president's hair.
She's also appeared on Megyn Kelly's live radio show tour, sat for television interviews, and most recently tossed out merch at a TPUSA conference where a replica of the tent Charlie was sitting under when he was murdered was displayed for attendees to take selfies with.
'I Owe the World Nothing'
"I don't say that because I need one more thing for this world to judge me on, quite frankly, they're already at capacity, and none of it shakes me," Erika said of her decision to share photos of Charlie's items amid ongoing backlash. "Their words, accusations, assumptions, and slander don't land; they don't burn. Never will. I owe the world nothing."
"So, I say that because when the world acts like the world, I'm not surprised, I see those left behind pieces of yours as a subtle love note from Heaven saying 'this is why I married you' and I can’t help but smile knowing you are too," she added.
Erika said she hoped by opening up about her grief, "it encourages another wife to love their husband so deeply despite minor moments during the holiday season of 'gosh, marriage is tough.'"
"So yes. This Christmas, we tucked away. And while the world, again, kept being the world, I loved settling into a space of continued healing where silence is golden and is a statement in itself," Erika added. "The outpouring from our loved ones has been a sacred and holy balm to our hearts."
"Again, life is different now, and to be honest, at times painful. But God is still so good," the caption concluded.