Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Shares Heartbreaking Detail Three Months After Husband Charlie's Assassination — His 'Socks Still on the Floor, Shoes by the Door, Vitamins Everywhere'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has kept her late husband Charlie's belongings exactly as he left them around their house months after his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late political activist three months after he was gunned down while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Erika confessed she's "kept everything in the home" the same as it was before Charlie's murder – including his "socks still on the floor" – and hit back at critics who have scrutinized her actions in the aftermath of her husband's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Reveals Charlie's Belongings Haven't Been Moved

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Charlie Kirk's shoes
Source: MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM

Erika Kirk revealed she has 'kept everything in the home still the same' three months after Charlie's assassination.

Erika, who has taken over as CEO of TurningPoint USA, the conservative non-profit her late husband co-founded, in the wake of Charlie's death, reflected on how "life is a little different" in the Instagram post.

"... Life is a little different. It's this rhythm of maintaining our traditions mixed in with creating new ones to harmonize into a normalcy for the babies. It’s new, but strange. Familiar, but not," she began her caption.

The carousel post featured snaps of the couple's two young children, whose faces were hidden from the camera, enjoying holiday festivities. Other photos featured Charlie's belongings exactly as he left them before he was fatally shot on September 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Calls Out Critics

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has been branded a 'grifter' over her actions since Charlie's death.

"I've kept everything in the home still the same after these several months, your socks still on the floor, your shoes by the door, your vitamins everywhere on the counter," the widow noted as she promised, "That’s how it’ll stay."

Erika's tone shifted as she addressed the backlash she had received since Charlie's death. The mother-of-two raised eyebrows when she donned a pair of leather pants for a TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi – and then embraced JD Vance in what many deemed an inappropriate hug, as Erika ran her fingers through the vice president's hair.

She's also appeared on Megyn Kelly's live radio show tour, sat for television interviews, and most recently tossed out merch at a TPUSA conference where a replica of the tent Charlie was sitting under when he was murdered was displayed for attendees to take selfies with.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Owe the World Nothing'

Photo of Erika and Charlie Kirk
Source: MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM

Erika Kirk defended how she's mourned Charlie amid ongoing backlash online.

"I don't say that because I need one more thing for this world to judge me on, quite frankly, they're already at capacity, and none of it shakes me," Erika said of her decision to share photos of Charlie's items amid ongoing backlash. "Their words, accusations, assumptions, and slander don't land; they don't burn. Never will. I owe the world nothing."

"So, I say that because when the world acts like the world, I'm not surprised, I see those left behind pieces of yours as a subtle love note from Heaven saying 'this is why I married you' and I can’t help but smile knowing you are too," she added.

Erika said she hoped by opening up about her grief, "it encourages another wife to love their husband so deeply despite minor moments during the holiday season of 'gosh, marriage is tough.'"

READ MORE ON NEWS
jill biden and bill stevenson

Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson's Wife's Death Being Called a 'Murder Investigation' — After She Was Found 'Unresponsive' Following Alleged 'Domestic Dispute'

Vladimir Putin has fueled 'doomsday' fears as he touts unstoppable nuclear torpedo that could 'swallow everything.'

EXCLUSIVE: Putin Fuels 'Doomsday' Fears — Russian Leader Boasts About Unstoppable Nuclear Torpedo That Would 'Swallow Everything'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika said Charlie's belongings left the house are 'a subtle love note from Heaven.'

"So yes. This Christmas, we tucked away. And while the world, again, kept being the world, I loved settling into a space of continued healing where silence is golden and is a statement in itself," Erika added. "The outpouring from our loved ones has been a sacred and holy balm to our hearts."

"Again, life is different now, and to be honest, at times painful. But God is still so good," the caption concluded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.