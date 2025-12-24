Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Slammed for Promoting Late Husband's New Book While Urging Fans to Spend Time with Loved Ones in Holiday Message — 'She Should Follow Her Own Advice'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has been criticized for working nonstop since her husband's assassination.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Erika Kirk was told to practice what she was preaching when asking fans to slow down and "rest" this holiday season in a promotion for her late husband, Charlie Kirk's, posthumous new book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Turning Point USA founder's glamorous widow, 37, is spending her first Christmas without him, and sent a message telling followers how "life is short" while holding a copy of Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, which was released on December 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Urges Fans to 'Just Rest' in Holiday Message

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: Fox News/X

Erika Kirk told fans her holiday prayer was for them to 'rest' while promoting her late husband's new book.

Fox News shared Erika's holiday message in a video posted to X on Tuesday, December 23.

In it, she stood in front of a Christmas tree and spoke directly to the camera.

"This holiday season, my prayer for you is to honestly just rest. That would be my husband's message as well," Erika said of Charlie, who was brutally assassinated at a TPUSA campus tour stop on September 10.

"There's a lot of noise out there. Holiday season can be really crazy, but I just pray that you find some alone time with the Lord and your family," Erica continued, telling fans, "Love on your babies. Love on your family members. Life is short."

At the end of the video, it faded to a shot of Charlie's book and the link for how to order it.

Article continues below advertisement

'Follow Your Own Advice'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie and Erika Kirk married in May 2021.

The comments section of the post featured plenty of venom towards Erika, who just wrapped up hosting the first TPUSA AmericaFest since Charlie's murder.

"Yeah, people should stop going on tours and spend time with their family. People who lost loved ones should take time to grieve and not be out engaging in media campaigns," one person sneered about Erika's hectic schedule while grieving.

"Maybe follow your own advice? Go home, rest, spend time with your kids," a second user scoffed at her message, regarding the three-year-old daughter and 19-month-old son she shared with Charlie.

"It’s Christmas week, and she’s shilling books instead of spending time with her kids," a third person huffed about the pre-taped video.

"That’s not a holiday message. That’s a commercial," a fourth complained about the MAGA queen.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Working Nonstop

Photo of Erika Kirk and Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Erika Kirk appeared as Megyn Kelly's special guest during the former Fox News host's November tour stop in Phoenix.

Two days after Charlie was shot dead on the campus of Utah State University by left-wing ideologue Tyler Robinson, Erika vowed, "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

On September 18, the former Miss Arizona USA was named CEO of Turning Point USA, and she has been working nonstop ever since.

After helping organize the sold-out State Farm Stadium memorial for her husband in Glendale, Arizona, Erika hit the road for the "This Is the Turning Point" campus tour, picking up the mantle to discuss conservative topics with college students, just like her husband did.

Erika also made guest appearances alongside other top Republicans, including a stop on Megyn Kelly's tour in November.

"I didn't ask for this. It's, obviously, a blessing," Erika said about leading TPUSA during a CBS town Hall on December 13. "I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There's nothing wrong with being a mother."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of Tim Walz and JD Vance

Tim Walz Accuses J.D. Vance of 'No Longer Hiding' the Idea of 'White Supremacy' After Veep's Controversial Comments at TPUSA Event

Photo of Michelle Obama

'Frustrated' Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Told 'Rambunctious' Daughters Malia and Sasha She Was 'Done Parenting' When They Were Young Kids

AmericaFest Powerhouse

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk left some fans divided with her glamorous gold sequined suit she wore to kick off AmericaFest 2025.

Erika's most prominent appearance to date was leading the 2025 AmericaFest conference, where she had sit-down conversations with an array of right-wing guests over the four-day event.

The mother of two even made one of the first major 2028 presidential endorsements, telling followers that she wants Vice President JD Vance to carry on the vision he shares with her late husband.

"We are going to get my husband’s friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," Erika announced when kicking off the conference on December 18, even though Vance, 41, hasn't formally thrown his hat into the ring yet for 2028.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.