Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Slammed for Promoting Late Husband's New Book While Urging Fans to Spend Time with Loved Ones in Holiday Message — 'She Should Follow Her Own Advice'
Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk was told to practice what she was preaching when asking fans to slow down and "rest" this holiday season in a promotion for her late husband, Charlie Kirk's, posthumous new book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Turning Point USA founder's glamorous widow, 37, is spending her first Christmas without him, and sent a message telling followers how "life is short" while holding a copy of Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, which was released on December 9.
Erika Kirk Urges Fans to 'Just Rest' in Holiday Message
Fox News shared Erika's holiday message in a video posted to X on Tuesday, December 23.
In it, she stood in front of a Christmas tree and spoke directly to the camera.
"This holiday season, my prayer for you is to honestly just rest. That would be my husband's message as well," Erika said of Charlie, who was brutally assassinated at a TPUSA campus tour stop on September 10.
"There's a lot of noise out there. Holiday season can be really crazy, but I just pray that you find some alone time with the Lord and your family," Erica continued, telling fans, "Love on your babies. Love on your family members. Life is short."
At the end of the video, it faded to a shot of Charlie's book and the link for how to order it.
'Follow Your Own Advice'
The comments section of the post featured plenty of venom towards Erika, who just wrapped up hosting the first TPUSA AmericaFest since Charlie's murder.
"Yeah, people should stop going on tours and spend time with their family. People who lost loved ones should take time to grieve and not be out engaging in media campaigns," one person sneered about Erika's hectic schedule while grieving.
"Maybe follow your own advice? Go home, rest, spend time with your kids," a second user scoffed at her message, regarding the three-year-old daughter and 19-month-old son she shared with Charlie.
"It’s Christmas week, and she’s shilling books instead of spending time with her kids," a third person huffed about the pre-taped video.
"That’s not a holiday message. That’s a commercial," a fourth complained about the MAGA queen.
Working Nonstop
Two days after Charlie was shot dead on the campus of Utah State University by left-wing ideologue Tyler Robinson, Erika vowed, "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."
On September 18, the former Miss Arizona USA was named CEO of Turning Point USA, and she has been working nonstop ever since.
After helping organize the sold-out State Farm Stadium memorial for her husband in Glendale, Arizona, Erika hit the road for the "This Is the Turning Point" campus tour, picking up the mantle to discuss conservative topics with college students, just like her husband did.
Erika also made guest appearances alongside other top Republicans, including a stop on Megyn Kelly's tour in November.
"I didn't ask for this. It's, obviously, a blessing," Erika said about leading TPUSA during a CBS town Hall on December 13. "I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There's nothing wrong with being a mother."
AmericaFest Powerhouse
Erika's most prominent appearance to date was leading the 2025 AmericaFest conference, where she had sit-down conversations with an array of right-wing guests over the four-day event.
The mother of two even made one of the first major 2028 presidential endorsements, telling followers that she wants Vice President JD Vance to carry on the vision he shares with her late husband.
"We are going to get my husband’s friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," Erika announced when kicking off the conference on December 18, even though Vance, 41, hasn't formally thrown his hat into the ring yet for 2028.